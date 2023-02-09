Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Amy Schumer erases her exes in Google Pixel’s Super Bowl ad

Featured News

Amy Schumer erases her exes in Google Pixel’s Super Bowl ad

Sophie Berrill February 9, 2023
Share
Google

Google Pixel appeals to the pettier side of audiences with its latest Super Bowl ad, ‘#FixedOnPixel’, released ahead of the big game next week.

Featuring cameos from comedian Amy Schumer, NBA athlete Giannis Antetokounmpo, and musician Doja Cat, the 90-second spot demonstrates how the average user can use a Google Pixel 7 to edit their photos.

#FixedOnPixel begins on a sentimental note with a slideshow of family and party photos, soundtracked by an orchestral version of Unchained Melody. 

“For years, our phones have captured our memories,” reads text appearing on the screen.

“Now it’s time to fix them.”The tone takes a turn with a record scratch and the sudden blast of Missy Elliott’s We Run This. Schumer, famous in part for comedy that draws on her dating history, brings the age-old act of cutting an ex out of a photograph into 2023 with the Pixel’s eraser tool. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo deletes evidence of him getting dunked on, and a Doja Cat fan unblurs a hurried selfie with the singer.

“The ad continues our longstanding tradition of demonstrating the helpfulness of Google’s products and technology to solve real problems – whether they’re big or small,” says Google’s vice president of U.S. devices and services marketing Daryl Butler.

The ad brings Google Pixel’s photo capabilities to the fore at a time when smartphone companies are focussing on their camera capabilities to compete for consumer dollars. 

#FixedOnPixel is set to play during the game next week and joins a host of Super Bowl ads being released early. 

Watch other Super Bowl LVII ads that have been released early.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

LVII
Super Bowl LVII pregame roundup: Ma&Ya’s to Melissa McCarthy
Sophie Berrill February 8, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

LVII
Super Bowl LVII pregame roundup: Ma&Ya’s to Melissa McCarthy

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising AR australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas Cost of living data digital Event Feature gaming gen z google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta metaverse netflix News Opinion pepsi Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored sustainability tiktok tourism trends twitter Video
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions