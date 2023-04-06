Best of the silly season: Marketing’s April Fools’ Day roundup

We’ve survived the time of year when every announcement needs to be examined with a healthy dose of scepticism, with some April Fools’ Day gags more serious than others, but not all of us got through unscathed.

This year, brands stepped up to the challenge of the occasion with some fairly outrageous spoofs that we’d hope no one fell for, as well as a few that might have needed a second look.

Here are some of 2023’s best April Fools’ Day silliness.

Reprise Digital joining the AI boom

After months of raging AI debate, Reprise Digital found a way to play to an attentive audience of marketers with its ‘AIpril Fools Campaign Generator’.

The tool uses ChatGPT to help creatives quickly brainstorm funny campaign ideas, requiring only that they state their relevant industry and audience before providing simple campaign plans.

Limitations of the software are showcased as much as the possibilities, a reminder to industry professionals that ChatGPT written prose does not yet match human intellect.

“The aim of this stunt is to show we still need people to drive creativity and salience for marketing campaigns,” says head of growth and integration Mychal Whittle.

Yet stronger AI marketing tools than ChatGPT are already on the way.

Pizza meets Easter eggs

Ever thought the problem with Easter eggs is that they are made of chocolate? Want something less delicious? Well this one’s for you. British takeaway giant PizzaExpress have debuted a ‘Pizza Egg’ for the upcoming holiday.

The ‘Pizza Egg’ comes in two distinct flavours, even catering for vegetarians: The Padana and American Hot. To give the team credit, mockups of each look fairly delicious.

Dedicated pizza fans will take the opportunity anywhere and anytime to indulge, making the fallaciousness of this £15.95 treat a blessing in disguise for their wallets.

ME Bank’s celebrity finance advice

In a celebration of advice always coming from the worst people, ME Bank has announced ‘Banking with the Stars’, a financial advice podcast from the rich and famous.

The YouTube trailer utilises impressions of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Neeson, mocking both the opulent lifestyles of Hollywood stars and their all too often ignorant wisdom.

Comedian Stephen Hall stars in the trailer and is featuring this year at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Heinz enters a bold new market

The latest in a marketing series that may surprise people, Heinz this year have announced the development of a new red tattoo pigment. Recently, coloured tattoo inks have come under fire as health concerns have been raised, the EU last year banning 4,000 chemicals common in inks and red was found most likely to cause an allergic reaction.

The association between Heinz and the tattoo industry first arose after Ed Sheeran’s tattoo of the company’s label gained attention in 2019. The Heinz fan starred in a commercial for the company, before a limited series of Sheeran inspired sauces were released.

Tattoos of the Heinz label have grown in popularity, particularly in Brazil where this campaign originates, in partnership with creative agency SOKO and manufacturer Electric Ink.

Tinder banning the Fish Pic

Dating giant Tinder teased its users over a rather strange and unpopular cliche, announcing that photos of people posing with fish would be purged from the platform in April.

A supposed study told the company 92 percent of users were turned off potential matches by slimy, scaly portraits, which may not have been far from the truth.

Tinder sat out April Fools’ for a few years after attracting undesirable responses in 2019, when it jokingly announced a new feature to verify the height of users. Some clarification was needed for users who perceived it as a genuine attack upon their height insecurities.

Perhaps it’s best when brands don’t try to fool anyone.