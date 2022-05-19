Cut the clichés and use your brand to build a stronger team and business

“Is this on brand?” It’s a question we’ve all heard many times. Generally in response to something that’s going to play an external role. But wielded with purpose, ‘brand’ is a powerful tool for all parts of a business, including your Employee Experience (EX).

Despite how often organisations trot out the “our people are our greatest asset” cliché, the reality is most EX is a generic check list of mandatories with some random perks on top. Employees rarely receive a clear, consistent experience that distinctively reflects what the organisation stands for.

Why not?

I think it stems from two things. Firstly, brand as a strategic business tool is still poorly understood. And secondly, EX is commonly delegated to the HR department. It is an often under-resourced silo focused on functional aspects of employee relations.

As a strategic framework, a clear brand vision should inform every decision within an organisation. From what you sell to how you take them to market. It’s about who you hire, and how you engage them.

Even in organisations with a strong brand-centric approach, few have a role responsible for the brand experience. Both internally and externally.

What is a chief brand officer?

In recognition of this truth (and in the spirit of practicing what we preach), AFFINITY created the role of chief brand officer.

The role is twofold: working with clients it’s about identifying the moments that truly matter. It’s focused on ensuring a consistent brand experience at every step. Internally, the role works hand-in-hand with people and culture (HR) and Delivery (Operations). Working with these teams to ensure the brand is delivered appropriately.

Having an ownable brand that generates a meaningful employee value proposition (EVP) intrinsically linked to the overall mission is critical. You can see it in brands like Best Buy (empowering workers to create magic), and the Lego Group’s ‘People Promise’.

AFFINITY’s journey has been one of continuous learning and improvement. The initiatives I’ve included here have delivered measurable outcomes for both people and clients.

Implementing brand values

AFFINITY has been steadily introducing numerous initiatives. These include:

Library hour – an hour of self-directed learning;

Mindful Mondays;

TED talk Tuesdays;

fortnightly lab learning;

monthly outcome breakfast; and

Thinking thursday – a meeting free day

These have led to greater happiness and engagement scores within the team.

But beyond its internal value, we’ve also seen it pay big dividends in terms of the quality of ideas and recommendations we offer clients. Some of this “slow-thinking” has been worth millions of dollars in incremental profit for our clients.

So, what value will a strong EX bring beyond your internal culture? Ensuring your team genuinely understands the brand by giving them the opportunity to individually and collectively live it on a day-to-day basis will in turn allow your people to deliver a better customer experience, leading to stronger business returns. And in our case, I think sending a strong signal to our team that it’s ok to stop, think, and make better informed decisions is pretty powerful too.

Angela Smith is the chief brand officer at AFFINITY.