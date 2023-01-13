Dangerous driving campaign is brought to life

Graffiti launched a hard hitting activation for TAC ahead of the silly season. Based on prior dangerous driving campaigns, the five-day activation was an emotional and thought-provoking experience.

Launching in St Kilda and then moving to Ballarat, Press Rewind brought to life Transport Accident Commissions ‘The Lucky Ones Get Caught’ creative campaign that has been rolled out over the past few years.

Residents in St Kilda and Ballarat were confronted with a crash scene of an upturned car and smoke billowing from the bonnet. The scene was brought to life with a police tape and a haunting soundscape of the police radio and crashed metal sounds. Onlookers were drawn in to scene the devastating impacts of dangerous driving including speeding, swerving, distracted driving and of course driving under the influence.

Viewers were then invited to use the augmented reality app Press Rewind to discover a luckier outcome. By holding their phone up to the crashed car, the app is activated to provide a sliding doors moment juxtaposed to the devastating scene in front of them.

Tragically, 240 lives were lost on Victorian roads throughout 2022 – an increase on the 233 in 2021, but the fourth lowest since the TAC started keeping records.

Acting head of marketing, communications and external affairs at the TAC, Kylie Grzybek spoke about the confronting activation: “The TAC has always used the style of campaign that our research indicates is most likely to be effective at influencing the specific behaviour being targeted. Whether it’s dramatic and confronting, or thought-provoking and emotional, we’ve always used a range of approaches.”

“We know hard-hitting advertising, like The Lucky Ones Get Caught campaign, captures attention and can be effective in changing behaviours.”

Graffiti creative director, Katie Inglis adds to Grzybek comments: “It’s hard to feel ‘lucky’ when you get pulled over by the police. The frustration of getting a fine takes over all rational thinking. We took that insight to create an experience that feels hyper real but also gives Victorians the chance to reflect on their own lives and loved ones.”

“An experience needs to do more than just shock people to create real behaviour change, it needs to be something you’re moved by and you remember the next time you get in the car”.