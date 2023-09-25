Everyday is Sundae at this Ben & Jerry’s themed bus stop in Sydney

A new multisensory Ben & Jerry’s campaign is delighting bus commuters in Sydney with the sweet smells of salted caramel as they wait for the bus.

To celebrate the brand’s new premium Sundaes range, Ben & Jerry’s and JCDecaux have partnered to create a 3D bus shelter adorned with ice cream at Bondi Beach, the perfect spot for beachgoers to consider an impulse ice cream buy.

Custom green seating and a sundae-topping roof are complemented by a push-button salted caramel scent dispenser. The gimmick is enjoying massive engagement, with more than 2450 people having already pushed the button so far.

Ben & Jerry’s Australia and New Zealand country manager Sean Farrell says the company is excited to introduce fans to the new range through this engaging multisensory campaign.

“At Ben & Jerry’s, we always strive to find new and authentic ways to surprise and delight our fans, from our euphoric ice cream to how we connect with them in their daily lives,” he says.

With nearly half a million domestic visitors travelling through Bondi Beach each year, the bus station is located along the 333 bus route with potential exposure to thousands of commuters every day.

Multisensory Ben & Jerry’s campaign thrills commuters

JCDecaux creative and digital solutions group manager Lama Perrin says the strategic location of the outdoor advertising campaign has been instrumental to its success.

“The activation looks delicious and is strategically located opposite the Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach store to drive footfall. A popular outdoor destination like Bondi is the ideal environment for ice cream advertising, with the beach, sun, and holiday atmosphere,” she says.

“For many customers ice cream is an impulse buy, with the scent dispenser triggering appetite and positive memories.”

JCDecaux is the leading company for out-of-home media globally, with more than one million advertising panels in more than 80 countries.

And outdoor media is on the rise, with strong revenue growth in the last year after suffering throughout the pandemic, with the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) reporting that net revenue for digital outdoor advertising was worth $283.2 million for Q2 of 2023.

The Bondi bus stop campaign will run until October 22nd.