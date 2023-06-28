Forget the golden ticket: Better Beer launches ‘Find the Bitcoin’

Launched by Aussie comedian duo The Inspired Unemployed, Better Beer is sending its customers on a Willy Wonka style hunt, but this time it’s for Bitcoin.

Dating back to 2021, Better Beer is a health-conscious option for those who love to knock back a few coldies. Founded by Jack Steele and Matt Ford of The Inspired Unemployed fame, the duo wanted to launch into the market a simple beer that removed the bad and added more of the good. Colloquially named ‘Oprah Tinfrey’, the beer is available Australia wide in select bottleos and venues.

Better Beer and its virality in branding

For Ford and Steele, there is one thing for sure that they know how to do: go viral. The pair became household names after creating viral Instagram and TikTok videos parodying Aussie stereotypes.

And now, the brand is making attempts to emulate the viral success of former videos by the duo. This time, it’s created a Willy Wonka golden ticket style hunt, but instead of sparkly tickets hidden in the chocolate wrappers and a promise of a factory tour, Better Beer has hidden over AUD $130,000 of Bitcoin in slabs.

An odd pairing – Bitcoin and beer. Last year Brisbane punk band Dune Rats made an unlikely partnership with both NFTs and Lays Chips, and released special edition NFTs which allowed fans to go and see the Dune Rats rehearse.

The foraying into a Web 3.0 world with traditional products like chips or beer seems like a risky move. Without a focus on traditional prize pools that saw people win overseas trips or a new car, these competitions rely on a basic (or thorough) understanding of these new concepts. And, that’s a hard wager to bet.

However, CEO Nick Cogger emphasises that it’s is a digitally-led brand. “We’ve created a huge following over the last 18 months since we launched,” he says. “It’s all about having fun with our community and breaking the norm with beer advertising.”

With a combined audience across Instagram and Facebook nearing 140,000, Cogger has a point. The purchasers of this product would probably be more social media savvy, and therefore can assume a base knowledge of cryptocurrency. But, it’s still a risky move that has the potential to isolate the traditional beer drinkers who want uncomplicated beer and simple-to-understand branding and competitions.

This aside, Better Beer has become a massively recognised brand in its short tenure, and has been scoped to sell over 60,000 cases throughout the competition month.