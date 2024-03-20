Heineken launches new campaign ahead of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix is back this weekend with a brand new campaign from Heineken and Saatchi & Saatchi Australia. To promote another year of partnership between the two brands, the newly launched campaign, ‘Sounds Like Good Times With F1’, celebrates the distinctive sounds and noise of Formula 1 (F1).

The campaign includes video, OOH and a 360 audio asset on Spotify that immerses fans in the recognisable sounds of F1. There is also a social campaign with tickets up for grabs to the sold-out event at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit. Touchpoints for the campaign include digital, radio, social and in-store activation.

Of the renewed partnership between the brands, Heineken country manager Dino Bozzone said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate another year of our partnership with the F1 by launching a local campaign that aims to celebrate the sounds of good times at the F1.”

Front and centre of the new campaign is the significance of sound to F1. “Sound is such a critical part of the immersive experience at the Formula 1,” Bozzone said. “Without the sounds of the engines roaring, crowds cheering and bars buzzing, this event wouldn’t be the one we all know and love. We look forward to seeing fans come together and celebrate the good times with their mates over this weekend, with a Heineken or Heineken 0.0 in hand at the F1.”

In the new video, Saatchi & Saatchi utilise linguistic devices to cleverly showcase and highlight the unmistakable sounds of F1. “Being from Melbourne, it’s hard not to notice the sounds of the F1 when March arrives,” said Carlo Mazzarella, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia. “So our aim was simple: to create a campaign that makes Heineken synonymous with the sounds of the F1 in a fun and engaging way.”

A new era for Formula 1

The success of Netflix’s fly-on-the-wall series Drive to Survive has launched F1 into a new era. The series is credited with creating a surge in popularity and reducing the average age of the sport’s viewership from 44 to 32. No longer a boy’s club, female participation in the sport has also greatly increased and now equates to 40 percent of its fanbase. Speaking to Autosport, F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Increased diversity and a younger audience will enable us to be richer in terms of being able to capture the attention of more people. That’s really something that we’ve seen the effect by having the right language, the right narrative and the right tools that are closer to how the younger generation is working and behaving.”

This shift in audience is evident in the latest campaign from Heineken. The video asset features four fans, two male and two female, who appear to be in their thirties to forties. They are smartly dressed and watching the sport in an up-market pub. It’s clear from the new campaign that both Heineken and F1 see the benefit in appealing to this newfound generation of younger fans. Drive to Survive is currently in its sixth season and shows no sign of slowing down. It remains the best marketing tool the sport has ever seen.

The Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix runs from 21 – 24 March 2024.

Photography by Heineken and Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.