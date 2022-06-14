How NFTs are unlocking brand loyalty

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the art world by storm. It creates new ways for musicians, designers, and other creatives to distribute their work. Robin Marchant explores brand loyalty through NFTs.

Finder’s 2021 NFT Adoption Report found that 4.6 percent of Australian internet users currently own an NFT. However, the NFT market is growing at an exponential rate. The global market for NFTs recorded sales of AU$35 billion last year. According to Shopify research, more than one-quarter of Australian and New Zealand consumers said they will likely purchase an NFT this year.

Some people think of NFTs as a passing fad. But other brands are tapping into NFTs to create connections and build long term loyalty.

What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

“NFTs are non-fungible tokens stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger that stores a record of each transaction that takes place,” says Raj Kallem, head of development at the 1687 Club, an NFT-based membership club.

It’s become common practice to attach digital content—such as art, music, or videos—to these tokens. A token is something that represents something else. In the case of NFTs, tokens represent verifiable ownership of digital content on the blockchain. Art is often linked to NFTs because it’s easy to attach to tokens and is easily verifiable.

Let’s break down the phrase “non-fungible token”. “Fungible” means replaceable or mutually interchangeable. A fork is an example of something fungible because it lacks unique properties. It can easily be replicated or replaced by an identical item. While ‘non-fungible’ simply means that the token’s property is unique. It’s unable to be swapped for another token. Real estate, land, and diamonds are examples of assets that are non-fungible. These assets have unique properties.

Authentication is an important part of NFTs and blockchain technology. People who don’t hold a token may be able to view or access digital content of someone else’s NFT. However, only one person (or a select few) can own the content associated with a token.

What is token gating?

Token gating is “a way of adding more value to an NFT by allowing the holder exclusive access to a community, content, or even physical assets in addition to the digital token,” Kallem says.

For example, Shopify merchants have begun experimenting with NFTs via token gating. This strategy gives token holders access to exclusive products, experiences, early access to store openings, or invitations to members-only events.

Ownership needs to be verified for token holders to receive access to token-gated perks. NFTs are owned and stored in a customer’s crypto wallet. Token gating works by peeking into a wallet to see if there’s an NFT or not.

A token gating app is used to check the customer’s wallet to validate that it contains particular NFTs. The customer is prompted to allow the store to view the NFTs in their wallet. After this, the token gating app confirms that the customer has the required NFTs.Then the customer can access the exclusive content and place orders from the store as normal.

NFTs: the new loyalty program?

Today, we’re seeing the exponential rise of brands that were born on the web. These offer attractive online experiences and strong and loyal relationships with their customers.

Customer acquisition costs are on the rise in response to widespread regulation. Brands are experimenting with new ways to foster a deeper connection to customers. Customer loyalty programs and exploring new engagement channels have become important. Brands invest in both short-term performance initiatives and long-term brand building to create lifelong customers and brand evangelists.

For retailers, exclusive product access is one of the most practical token gating. Limited edition items are only available to token holders as a way to ‘reward’ loyal customers and fans.

Tokengated commerce can also be used to access future NFT releases and airdrops. Exclusive access to communities, including Discord channels, in-person events and retail store activations.

Looking to the US

In the US, many brands like the Chicago Bulls and Martha Stewart are beginning to experiment with NFTs. Shopify recently partnered with NFT marketplace, Doodles, at SXSW 2022. The partnership creates an immersive experience called Doodleland for festival-goers and Doodle token holders. While the event was open to everyone, Doodles customers could unlock all kinds of experiences, including exclusive access to apparel and limited-edition merchandise.

Token gating “yields amazing benefits because of the FOMO (fear of missing out) it can create,” says Ty Daniel Smith, CEO and co-founder of crypto brand marketing agency Coinbound. “Word of mouth is one of the most undervalued marketing variables, but token-gating truly proves a case for word of mouth’s ROI potential. When done correctly, NFT projects can go viral with a great concept and utilise token-gating.”

While applications for blockchain technology are constantly evolving, the benefits are clear — it’s secure, builds buzz, and is a great way to build and reward brand loyalty.

This is a really exciting moment in time for both brands and consumers. From crypto and the metaverse to NFTs and tokengated commerce, we’re witnessing the foundations of a world in which Web3 technologies are transforming the types of experiences brands create for their customers to build loyalty, community and connection.

Robin Marchant is the director of marketing, APAC – Shopify.