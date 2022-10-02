Koala shuts up shop to save the koalas

On Friday, Koala shut its doors for 24 hours. No sales, no browsing, certainly no purchasing. The bold move was to drive awareness for Save the Koala Day.

The move was scoped to be seen by up to two million Australians, as shoppers went to go to the homepage and were instead redirected to WWF-Australia’s website. On there, visitors are encouraged to adopt a furry friend and sign petitions to local MPs to save its natural habitat.

What is the aim of Koala?

Koala has previously made a pledge that it would work on getting its namesake off the endangered species list by 2030. The mattress company has been working with WWF-Australia to ensure that ‘we have koalas forever’, by strengthening nature laws, restoring habitats and protecting our favourite cuddly friend from diseases.

“Since launching in 2015, we’ve been dedicated to building a furniture business that does better by the planet. Starting with our symbolic koala adoptions, we’ve always been looking out for our furry friends and now more than ever they need our support. We believe in reversing environmental trends and leaving the earth in better condition than we found it, which is why we partner with organisations including WWF,” says Mitch Taylor, founder and CEO.

To date, Koala’s donations have helped: