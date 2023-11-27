Matildas star Mazkenzie Arnold partners with Audika to destigmatise hearing loss

A new health-awareness partnership has dawned with Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold joining Audika – a leader in the field of hearing health care – to tackle the stigma of hearing loss.

It reaffirms that since the thrilling 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup took place across Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, the Matildas have been coveted prizes for brands. All marketers should have been wise to gain insights from the triumph of the event and successive campaigns.

“We are proud to support Mackenzie with her hearing health as a part of our exciting new partnership,” says Duncan Armour, marketing director for Audika Australia.

“She is such an incredible athlete and role model for Australians, and we can’t wait to see how together we can raise awareness for hearing loss and support Australians on their journey to better health.”

Arnold dedicated to a personal cause

The partnership encourages Australians to get their hearing checked, kicking off at an Audika clinic in Perth where Arnold was fitted with a hearing device.

“I’m thrilled to announce my new partnership with Audika today. Hearing loss is something I care deeply about, it’s very personal to me, and I hope to use my voice to inspire Australians to take care of their health and break the stigma around hearing loss,” Arnold said at the event.

“My brother has always worn hearing devices and was a big inspiration for me to get my hearing checked. I hope to be a role model for other kids with hearing loss.”

After a series of tests earlier this year Arnold found out that she had hearing loss herself, and began wearing hearing aids off the field.

Australians experiencing signs of hearing loss or due for a routine check can book a free hearing check by visiting Audika’s website.