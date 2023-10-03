Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

PRIA rebrands to include the communications sector and elevate democratic involvement

Featured News

PRIA rebrands to include the communications sector and elevate democratic involvement

Ned Lupson October 3, 2023
Share
PRIA

The Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) will be renamed to Communication and Public Relations Australia (CPRA), formally recognising the communications field, with a revamp that comes into effect on 1 February 2024.

The rebrand follows a consultative review of the best identity for the association, according to the PRIA president Shane Allison.

“How we represent our peak body to members and stakeholders is absolutely critical to our association, it speaks to who we are, who we represent and how we engage with our industry,” says Allison.

The PRIA works to promote and enhance PR and its status with the public, enforcing high standards of ethical practice and representing public relations practitioners.

A first in 75 years of history for the PRIA

The peak body identifies this rebrand as the biggest change in its 75-year history. To pair with its fresh identity, the PRIA announced that it will be adopting a new constitution that should elevate the input of members, expand membership classes and improve best practice.

“This change reflects an incredible amount of hard work, led by our Honorary Secretary Helen Hutchings, but even more importantly, thousands of hours of members’ time to share input and feedback on the vision for our association to craft a new identity,” says Allison.

 “The change to CPRA signifies a huge step forward for our association, demonstrating our commitment to the future and respect for the past. Nothing will mark turning 75 better than celebrating our heritage and positioning our association for the next 75 years of growth.”

A new era for the industry

PR as an industry has been revolutionised several times since the PRIA was founded in 1949. Alana Chetner of ÉTOILE PR recently wrote about the challenges public relations professionals face in measuring PR for Marketing mag, covering investment, quality, integration and reporting.

“At its core, PR is all about building brand awareness and driving call-to-action through effective key messages to reach target audiences,” she wrote.

Read the full story here.

Tags:
Ned Lupson

Ned Lupson is an in-house writer at Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Attention
Yahoo’s market-first partnership with Amplified Intelligence brings attention measurement to programmatic buying
Sam McLeod October 4, 2023
Freelancers
Freelancers favoured amid mass marketing layoffs and controversial office policies
Sam McLeod October 3, 2023
What is setting Edgar Wright’s eyebrow raising Macca’s ad apart
Liv Croagh January 17, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Attention
Yahoo’s market-first partnership with Amplified Intelligence brings attention measurement to programmatic buying
Freelancers
Freelancers favoured amid mass marketing layoffs and controversial office policies
What is setting Edgar Wright’s eyebrow raising Macca’s ad apart

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast reddit Research Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras technology & data tiktok tourism trends twitter valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions