Three ways XR is changing the game for marketers

Extended Reality (XR) is rapidly transforming many industries and applications, including marketing, where it is redefining customer engagement. Leading brands are integrating XR into their marketing strategies to captivate audiences, and with good reason. Recent research found that three in five Australian consumers are interested in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and are likely to purchase content using these technologies.

Here are three areas where XR is changing the game for marketers right now:

1. The power of immersion

Immersive experiences are at the heart of XR technology, allowing brands to transport customers to virtual environments that captivate the senses and evoke powerful emotions. Virtual events and showrooms are prime examples of how XR can create immersive brand experiences. Through XR, customers can attend product launches, conferences or brand-sponsored events from the comfort of their homes, fostering a sense of inclusivity and excitement.

Moreover, XR enhances the overall experience by offering interactive elements that traditional mediums cannot replicate. By leveraging this, brands can create memorable experiences that resonate deeply with their target audience, forging stronger connections and increasing brand loyalty. For example, using VR Louis Vuitton built a unique look back at the history of how the company was founded. This immersive experience demonstrated the craftsmanship and ingenuity of the company in an otherwise impossible way.

The partnership between HTC VIVE and Optus during the Women’s World Cup is also an excellent example of the power of immersion. Transported to a virtual environment using the VIVE XR Elite headset, customers were able to score virtual goals in a custom Rezzil game while in-store. The activation enabled visitors to experience the excitement of the tournament firsthand, attracting thousands of participants and highlighting how immersive experiences can captivate audiences, deepen brand engagement and deliver tangible business results.

2. Enhancing personalisation

The quest for personalisation in marketing is nothing new, but XR takes it to an entirely new level. It provides brands with powerful tools to create tailored experiences for their customers.

Additionally, XR enables brands to gather insights on customer interactions within virtual environments, allowing for more personalised content and recommendations. By understanding each customer’s interests and behaviours, brands can deliver targeted experiences that resonate on a deeper level, increasing engagement and driving conversions. In a world where consumers crave authenticity and relevance, XR offers brands a unique opportunity to stand out and create meaningful connections with their audience.

3. Improved purchase decision-making

Another significant benefit XR brings to the table is the ability to offer consumers a “try before you buy” experience. As a consumer, there’s nothing more frustrating than purchasing a product that doesn’t meet expectations. XR can reduce this uncertainty by allowing consumers to engage with products in a virtual space before making a purchase.

Whether it’s visualising how a new piece of furniture will fit into your living room or trying out a new makeup product virtually, XR provides a hands-on experience that builds confidence and satisfaction. For marketers, this can translate to higher conversion rates and fewer returns – a win-win for both businesses and consumers.

For example, Nike’s use of AR in its ‘Nike Fit’ function perfectly showcases this idea. By scanning the customer’s feet with a smartphone camera, generating a 3D model, and recommending the ideal shoe size and style, the brand simplifies online shoe shopping and increases the likelihood of finding the perfect fit on the first try.

Expanding the possibilities for marketing campaigns

As XR becomes more popular among consumers, it stands at the forefront of transforming marketing campaigns, unlocking new dimensions for brand interaction. Marketers will benefit from an expanding array of sophisticated tools within XR, empowering them to captivate audiences and immerse them in brand experiences like never before.

The seamless integration of XR into comprehensive marketing strategies is becoming indispensable for brands aiming to enhance customer engagement and foster deeper connections. Through the strategic use of XR technologies across diverse touchpoints, brands can weave together cohesive and immersive brand narratives that deeply resonate with consumers. This will enable brands to stand out and achieve their business objectives in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Photography attributed to Maxim Hopman on Unsplash.