VB mocks irritated cricket team with ‘England Bitter’

There’s nothing like rubbing salt in the wound of an old rival, so with no sympathy VB jumped into action to stir up more fuss following a controversial Ashes Test.

The brand is showcasing a special edition of its classic Aussie beer – ‘England Bitter’.

The cheeky alcoholic beverage comes after a controversial dismissal on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s this week. With the game in the balance after Australia squandered a dominant position, England batsman Jonny Bairstow was stumped at the end of an over after leaving his crease.

Australia went on to win the Test. The action was well within the rules, however to some it violated the “spirit of cricket”, and has caused an uproar.

No time to lose for VB

“We know the English cricket team are bitter about the Lord’s Test, but when they’re feeling less bitter we’ve got a beer to shout them… our fresh new England Bitter,” says VB marketing manager Marc Lord.

Considering the short gap between the conclusion of the controversial match and the third Ashes Test, VB has done well to prepare this campaign in time.

“England Bitter has got their name on it and we’re sending a few slabs to the English Cricket Team to enjoy once they’ve cooled off. We raise our glass to the whole Australian team for securing a famous win in the second test, and wish them the best of luck in winning the series,” says Lord.

The company is also handing out free ‘England Bitter’ t-shirts to Australian fans at the third test at Headingley.

Official disapproval with Ashes outcome

Amongst the chorus of whingeing England fans one voice drew attention at a political level, when a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said the UK Prime Minister disapproved of the outcome.

His Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was quick to fire back, saying that Sunak should “stay in his crease”.