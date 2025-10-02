Foldable phones are set to reshape the way we shop online

Rumours that Apple could be releasing their first foldable iPhone in 2026 represent more than just a novel way to create and consume digital content – it could reshape the way we shop online.

The iPhone has been a game-changer since it first launched in 2007, putting the power of internet browsing in your pocket without compromising on beautiful design.

Now, shortly after the hotly anticipated iPhone 17 confirmed the tech leader still has formidable brand power, rumours are swirling that the company is ready to take another bite of the apple in foldable smartphones.

The bold move represents significant potential for users and advertisers alike, with the larger foldout display allowing for more immersive engagement with digital content, as well as online shopping platforms.

Foldable phones are nothing new, of course, as Samsung regularly tops market reviews with its Galaxy Z Fold (pictured above), offering consumers serious hardware that easily slips into your pocket.

The increased capability of the folding phone market – especially amid speculation that industry giant Apple might be moving in – is projected to hasten the shift in ad spending away from TV campaigns to mobile-exclusive video content. Apple’s entry is also poised to accelerate the rate of mainstream adoption of this new way of creating and consuming content.

Flipping the script on folding phones

Oysterly Media founder Melissa Laurie believes the shift in attention away from TV and toward mobile devices will only strengthen with the advent of Apple’s new foldable phone.

“Ultimately, this is where people are spending their time and what they’re paying attention to,” she asserts. “They’re watching short-form video content and this is why companies need to be investing in video content that is optimised for mobile.”

Oysterly Media founder Melissa Laurie. Image provided.

The leading appeal of folding phones, in Laurie’s view, is the convenience of carrying a pocket-sized device that can then double its dimensions in an instant. Coupled with increasingly accessible costs as folding phones become more mainstream, and renewed focus on durability and extended battery life, market research forecasts the folding phone sector to reach US$100.06 billion by 2030.

“Aside from the nostalgia and novelty factor, foldable phones allow for better multitasking, especially as advancements in technology improve flip phone functionality,” Laurie says. “Essentially, you’re getting a tablet with the portability of a smartphone.”

The two-fold benefits of versatility and multifunctionality offered by a folding phone are that users can seamlessly balance consumption of digital content on the go with more immersive tasks, like editing a photo or messaging friends.

“Forward-thinking brands and creators are already designing their content to be adaptive to how their audiences use their phone, depending on what they’re doing and the time of day,” Laurie reveals. “They’re thinking about how content can look good on the small screen and the unfolded display, including the dynamic layouts, flexible video ratios and other interactive features that go with it.”

Responding to how consumers use their foldable phones at any given point of the day, real-time adaptive content could be the new dominant form of visual media within the smartphone industry.

Keeping pace with a changing world, in the office and on the go

Smartphones are a ubiquitous part of the corporate landscape, especially in an increasingly mobile post-Covid work culture. This means consumers have higher expectations of their portable devices, making the larger screen of foldable phones an attractive solution to multitasking needs.

The foldable phone could, for instance, allow users to compose messages, take part in calls and access documents all at the same time.

“Foldable phones are basically the next logical step because they allow people to merge the functionality of a phone, laptop and tablet all in one device,” Laurie says. “Research shows that consumers are willing to pay more for smart multifunctional devices simply for the added convenience, to reduce clutter and for sustainability reasons.”

For content creators and digital marketers, the grander scale of a foldable phone offers a superior experience for editing and viewing content, as well as a stable base to prop your phone up while enjoying your morning coffee.

“This larger canvas is a game-changer for those who edit, design or create content,” Laurie concludes, “because it saves them from having to sit down in front of a computer.”

She raises concerns, though, about the higher costs of foldable phones compared with their single-screen counterparts. Good-quality multifunctional devices will need to meet high expectations if they’re going to demand high premiums on store shelves.

