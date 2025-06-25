How endota boosted bookings and engagement with a data-led campaign

As one of Australia’s leading wellbeing brands and largest day spa network, endota has 110 locations across Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, where it delivers more than 870,000 treatments annually, backed by a workforce of more than 2000 staff, including 800 therapists across 52 franchise spas.

The challenge

In preparation for the holiday season, endota sought to increase bookings while strengthening relationships across its franchise network. They aimed to deploy a scalable national campaign that maintained deep local relevance, empowering each spa to customise offers to their unique market conditions while ensuring therapist wellbeing and operational efficiency.

Key challenges included:

Driving franchisee participation in a consistent campaign model that didn’t feel top-down or inflexible.

Balancing therapist health by ensuring that bookings didn’t overly favour physically demanding treatments like a massage.

Managing campaign complexity with a lean in-house team while still offering personalisation at scale.

Improving the customer journey by reducing friction in the booking process and enabling each touchpoint to feel tailored and intuitive.

Increasing return on investment through precise segmentation, targeted messaging and local offer relevance.

Previous campaigns had relied on a broadly one-size-fits-all approach or required substantial manual input from the central marketing team. This time, endota needed a way to scale personalisation efficiently while elevating both customer satisfaction and internal operational efficiency.

The solution: A personalised, multi-channel campaign with franchise control

Launched in September 2024, the campaign ran through November 2024, strategically positioned ahead of the Christmas peak. The theme: unique, limited-time wellness offers, curated for local relevance and customer appeal. The execution married data-driven planning with deeply collaborative franchise involvement.

Tailored treatment offers for local markets

A suite of 10 curated offers was developed in collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing, operations and therapists. The offers ranged from 45 to 90 minutes and bundled high-value treatments like facials and massages with top-performing add-ons such as LED therapy, hydro-microdermabrasion and body scrubs.

Each spa selected the offer that best suited its staffing, treatment mix and local market preferences. Franchisees had flexibility in determining price points (approved by Operations), which helped ensure commercial alignment with therapist capacity and revenue targets.

A personalised campaign delivery

The campaign was delivered via a multi-channel strategy:

Email marketing : Personalised, segmented emails were sent to endota’s email subscribers using Taguchi . A new campaign template reduced the number of email activities from more than 60 to just 10, streamlining production while maintaining spa-level customisation. Each email featured a deep-linking CTA that led directly to the spa’s booking page, with offer and location pre-selected, reducing booking friction by four clicks.

SMS retargeting : SMS messages were tailored based on loyalty, purchase history and geography. For example, Airport West customers who spent over $100 in the past year received a targeted reminder about their local offer.

Website integration : Spa-specific landing pages highlighted the selected offer with a unique promo code and sticky banners across the booking flow.

POS and in-spa communications : Walk-in customers were informed through A-frames, posters, flyers and digital displays, all of which reflected the national creative theme while showcasing local offers.

Local area marketing : Franchisees could amplify campaign reach through shopping centre ads, digital directories and partner emails. This reinforced digital messages with physical presence.

Flexible and empowered franchise execution

Through a centralised app, franchisees opted into the campaign, selecting their preferred offer and supporting assets. The process was supported by business development managers (BDMs), who coached franchisees on historical data, expected ROI and treatment balance.

Additionally, spas were empowered to:

Choose the launch timing for their SMS activity.

Request additional support assets such as POS collateral.

Provide feedback throughout the campaign, informing adjustments and future improvements.

An internal workflow diagram mapped every stage, from asset creation to campaign tracking, ensuring alignment between creative, marketing, operations and IT.

Smart asset management and vendor partnerships

More than 90 digital and print assets were produced and distributed across 10 offers, with the creatives managed centrally but customised locally. The use of tech vendors, Taguchi and Zenoti, streamlined personalisation and CRM integration.

Campaign KPIs were closely tracked and regularly reviewed, allowing mid-flight optimisation of underperforming locations or treatments. Feedback loops ensured continuous improvement and allowed for campaign agility.

The results: A balanced campaign that delivered on all fronts

Commercial impact: Compared to the previous quarter (June–August 2024), the campaign delivered a three percent increase in bookings and 20 percent growth in revenue.

Email performance: The month-on-month change from the July-August period through to the September-October window last year included a 71.6 per cent increase in open rate, a 30.1 percent growth in unique clicks, a 446 percent climb in total conversions and a 51.5 percent rise in value per EDM sent.

The restructured email setup resulted in a more than 60 percent time saving and fewer errors, creating a more scalable and future-proof approach to campaign delivery.

Franchise engagement

Some of the key figures included more than 70 percent spa participation, a 10 percent increase in offer submissions compared to the previous campaign, and spa managers reported improved satisfaction with the offer choice and timing, as well as campaign clarity and control over SMS activation.

Early collaboration between franchisees and BDMs played a crucial role in selecting the most effective packages and price points, leading to more confident local executions.

