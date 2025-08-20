Rocket Agency leads the charge on ranking in ChatGPT

Rocket Agency has confirmed its position at the forefront of digital trends by unveiling new research into how brands can rank inside ChatGPT, an emerging battleground for customer visibility.

Over the past 12 months, Rocket’s team has analysed more than 70 million Australian search keywords to understand the impact of AI-powered search and large language models (LLMs).

This proprietary data shows a triple‑digit year‑on‑year increase in website visits referred by AI bots like ChatGPT, a shift that was once unthinkable.

Rocket itself consistently appears within ChatGPT’s answers across multiple search term variations, a result mirrored across many of its clients.

This visibility demonstrates the practical impact of understanding and applying strategies that influence how AI engines surface brands. “The shift to ChatGPT-driven results will directly impact leads and revenue,” Rocket Agency co-founder James Lawrence says. “For marketers, this isn’t hype, it’s a fundamental shift in how customers discover brands. We’ve invested heavily in research so we can help Australian businesses stay ahead of the curve, rather than scrambling to catch up.”

To address the most pressing questions business owners and marketers are now asking, Rocket is hosting a free webinar, Ranking in ChatGPT: Practical Tips for Australian Marketers. The live session will be held on Wednesday August 27 at 11am.

In this 60-minute session, Lawrence and Rocket’s head of SEO Joe Alder will reveal:

Why ChatGPT is the new battleground for brand visibility.

How ChatGPT ‘chooses’ brands using training data, integrations and authority signals.

The similarities and differences between ChatGPT optimisation and traditional SEO.

How to track and measure brand mentions in ChatGPT.

Quick wins and long-term strategies for sustainable AI visibility.

The session will be recorded and sent to all registrants. As AI search reshapes the marketing landscape, Rocket is committed to equipping Australian businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to stay visible where it matters most.

Business owners and marketers can register for the Ranking in ChatGPT: Practical Tips for Australian Marketers session by clicking here.