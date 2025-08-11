Win the ultimate creative brainstorming retreat at Chandon’s Yarra Valley Homestead

Looking to reward your team, unlock fresh thinking or plan your next big campaign in a truly inspiring setting? One lucky team will win a fully hosted, all-inclusive off-site experience at the reimagined Chandon Homestead in the Yarra Valley – a premium opportunity valued at $4,980.

Even if your team doesn’t take out the grand prize, three runners will each win a CHANDON Étoile Wine Club membership – a curated selection of six of CHANDON’s most premium sparkling wines, delivered direct to your office every four months.

For the grand prize, the Homestead offers a team of up to 12 people the ideal backdrop for brand workshops, creative collaboration, content planning or strategic resets.

From its beginnings as a humble 1880s farmhouse, the Homestead has been reimagined by Melanie Beynon Architecture & Design into a space that reflects heritage, innovation and a strong sense of place. Every detail, from bespoke lighting to layered, tactile finishes, is a masterclass in storytelling through design.

The experience includes:

Private use of the Chandon Homestead

A beautifully curated environment that’s equal parts inspiring and practical – featuring Australian artworks, sweeping vineyard views and a fully equipped boardroom perfect for campaign planning, ideation or brand strategy sessions.



Morning tea on arrival

Start the day with barista-made coffee and a seasonal selection of morning tea, served in an elevated yet welcoming atmosphere.



A leisurely lunch

Enjoy a three-course lunch including Chandon sparkling wine in the Restaurant overlooking the iconic views of the Yarra Ranges.



An afternoon to remember

Wind down with Chandon’s signature Garden Spritz on the homestead patio or opt for a guided tasting of Chandon’s flagship sparkling wines as you reflect on the day spent with your team.

Luxury return transport

Round-trip group transport from a Melbourne metro location is included, ensuring the experience is seamless from start to finish.

Whether you’re building team culture, inspiring creativity or simply taking time to connect away from the everyday, this is your chance to experience Chandon’s approach to hospitality and design up close.

Enter now for your chance to win. Full competition details below.

To win your exclusive day at Chandon’s Homestead or one of the three runners up prizes, click here. Hurry, the competition closes 5pm AEST 7 September 2025.

By entering, you agree to receive marketing communications from Chandon Australia. You can unsubscribe at any time. We’ll only be in touch with relevant updates – like corporate gifting ahead of the festive season, event and venue information, or exclusive business offers. You can unsubscribe at any time. View the full terms and conditions here.