Hamish and Andy star in campaign for new entertainment platform Hubbl

Australia’s favourite duo Hamish and Andy are the face of Foxtel’s new entertainment platform Hubbl. The platform promises to make streaming easy again through a world-class interface that combines free-to-air TV and streaming apps.

The advertising campaign was created by independent agency JOY and shows Hamish dressed as a life-size version of the device, teaching Andy to use one of the platform’s key features. The media campaign will run across TV, digital, OOH, cinema, audio and social media.

Hubbl and Andy

JOY principal Andrew Wynne principal said the decision to have Hamish and Andy front the campaign was an easy one.

“Hubbl is a piece of tech that belongs in every home, so we opted for a duo most Australians know and love. Hamish and Andy – or in this case, Hubbl and Andy,” Wynne said.

“As talent, Hubbl and Andy bring the many features and benefits of the system to life in simple, connective ways. They are great at showing how the technology solves real-life entertainment problems and frustrations, quickly and easily; making it all feel as fun and entertaining as it should be.”

Hubbl is the latest platform-based brand from Foxtel, and undoubtedly the biggest. The set-top box plugs into any compatible TV and promises to simplify streaming through features such as single view (see all subscriptions in the one view with the ability to manage them), stack and save (combine eligible streaming services and save money) and plug and play (watching free-to-air TV without an aerial). Users can also see a round-up of everything they are currently watching, choose watchlist (a personalised watchlist in the one place) and search across all services by voice or text.

Through a series of 15-second TVCs, Hamish and Andy highlight the key features using their signature brand of comedy. JOY creative director Libby Young said the agency wanted to showcase the simplicity and ease of Hubbl in a way that would connect with consumers Australia-wide. “Enter entertainment’s new favourite besties, Hubbl & Andy,” she said. “Over a series of spots, we watch as Hubbl continues to revolutionise Andy’s entertainment experience, one new feature at a time.”

Opting for familiar faces to front the campaign was a no-brainer for Hubbl’s executive director, Dani Simpson. “Hamish and Andy are the ultimate brand ambassadors bringing authenticity and likeability to the brand and elevating the creative with their unique tone and comedic delivery,” she said. “Hamish as a life-size Hubbl dancing to ‘Everybody’s Hubbl’n’ gets me laughing every time and we think it will help push Hubbl into the vernacular as a simplified TV and streaming experience.”

A bite of the Apple

A competitor to Apple TV, Hubbl tries to fix some of the problems of its precursor by giving users a more streamlined system, including the ability to have all streaming services on a single bill. “It just isn’t that easy to be entertained any more – switching in and out of apps, moving from free-to-air to streaming and back again, managing watchlists across multiple platforms and trying to discover and retrieve content,” Simpson said. “Hubbl simplifies all this by fusing all your apps and free TV into one platform, a seamless, easy experience that re-simplifies the entertainment experience. We wanted a campaign that reflected the nature of the product – focused on the consumer and making life easier.”

Currently, there are two product options for consumers to access the new platform — the set-top box for $99 or Hubbl Glass (a stand-alone TV) starting at $1595. Hubbl Glass comes in two sizes (55 and 65-inch) and multiple colours (black, blue, pink, white and green). Customers can purchase products through the website or from Australian electronics retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

Photography attributed to Hubbl.