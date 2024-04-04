The profit power of marketing automation: Driving revenue with Taguchi

In today’s complex and fragmented digital landscape, the impact of marketing automation on revenue generation cannot be overstated. According to recent studies, businesses using marketing automation software experience an average saving in marketing expenses of 12.2 percent and a 14.5 percent increase in their sales productivity.

The foundation of marketing automation is email marketing. Research has proven that for every $1 spent on email marketing, marketers can make an astonishing $42, underscoring the return on investment achievable through email marketing automation. With 87 percent of surveyed B2B marketing leaders having some or all of their customer journeys fully automated, it’s clear that automation is the key to driving successful commercial outcomes for savvy businesses.

Taguchi, one of the pioneers in Australian email marketing automation, excels in empowering businesses to optimise their marketing efforts and drive revenue growth. From creating personalised email campaigns and segmenting audiences to A/B testing and advanced analytics, Taguchi’s platform offers a suite of tools to help businesses streamline email campaign management and optimise performance.

David Galt, CEO of Webjet – a longstanding partner and client of Taguchi – recently reflected on the organisation’s partnership with Taguchi, saying: “Webjet has enjoyed a long relationship with Taguchi, and we have a fantastic partnership driving innovation together, tethering customer communications, often using dynamic data and broadcast emails.”

In March 2024, Taguchi unveiled its highly anticipated user interface update, the new V5 Activity Editor. Marketers can seamlessly drag and drop elements, customise and save themes and layouts, add grid rows and content blocks easily, and enjoy the convenience of content being automatically saved.



Furthermore, Taguchi recently unveiled a significant overhaul of its user interface, providing smoother navigation, more intuitive functionality, and a simplified dashboard design. By redesigning the colour palette to comply with WCAG 3.0 accessibility guidelines, Taguchi delivers an inclusive experience for every user.



With 63 percent of marketing leaders already harnessing the power of marketing automation in their email marketing efforts, it’s clear that this technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s competitive landscape. As the future of email marketing automation continues to evolve, Taguchi stands at the forefront, empowering businesses to achieve their marketing objectives with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. With Taguchi, the future of email marketing automation is brighter than ever.

Taguchi wants to hear from marketers who are keen to make the sophisticated seem simple when it comes to automating their marketing campaigns, and more importantly – delivering real business results.

