Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Macca’s is the place to go in new footy season campaign with DDB Sydney

Featured Social & Digital

Macca’s is the place to go in new footy season campaign with DDB Sydney

January Jones March 18, 2024
Share
Macca's

If you’re looking for a place to go before or after a footy game, Macca’s have got you covered. That’s the latest campaign fresh from DDB Sydney to celebrate the new football season and Macca’s enduring partnership with rugby league.

The campaign launched last week and will feature across various touch points including broadcast TV, online video, out-of-home, paid social, digital and in-stadium. It is voiced by legendary rugby league commentator, Ray Warren, and showcases a bevy of footy stars including Mitch Moses, Kezie Apps, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow, ‘Fletch’ and ‘Hindy’, Sam Thaiday, Ricky Stuart and even Wally ‘The King’ Lewis.

Macca’s is where the game goes

The commercial shows the star-studded cast incorporating Macca’s into their football antics, including halfback Mitch Moses feeding a hungry scrum, Sam Thaiday commentating on his ‘huge hit’ of coffee and Ricky Stuart taking part in a ‘post-meal’ press conference. The campaign ends with icons from each brand – Wally Lewis and Ronald McDonald – sitting with arms slung around each other on a bench. A clever ending to further cement the close ties between Macca’s and the football community.

McDonald’s director of marketing Amanda Nakad said of the partnership: “We know how much our customers love footy, and we are proud to provide a place for fans to meet before or after a game. Win or lose, we’ll always be there for fans and this campaign is the perfect expression of that.” 

The alliance between Macca’s and footy felt like a no-brainer for the DDB team. Of the partnership, executive creative director Matt Chandler said. “It’s amazing the people who show up at Macca’s after the game,” he said. “In this latest spot, Wally, Ricky, Ronald, and a proper dream team of league legends do a great job of helping Macca’s further build its connection with Aussie footy fans.”

DDB Sydney has previously collaborated with McDonald’s and is known for its work with some of the world’s most popular and iconic brands including Westpac, Volkswagen, Coles, Dulux, New Balance and Movember.

Images attributed to McDonald’s and DDB Sydney.

     
Tags:

We send love letters weekly

Get your inbox filled with best content.

Sign up now
January Jones

January Jones is a freelance writer.

    • 1
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Hyundai
Hyundai’s latest campaign is a masterclass in climate change messaging
January Jones March 14, 2024
Tiger
Tiger Beer and Izzy Du reverse the puffer jacket for summer
Ned Lupson September 19, 2023
Ashes
VB mocks irritated cricket team with ‘England Bitter’
Ned Lupson July 6, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Hyundai
Hyundai’s latest campaign is a masterclass in climate change messaging
Tiger
Tiger Beer and Izzy Du reverse the puffer jacket for summer
Ashes
VB mocks irritated cricket team with ‘England Bitter’

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Change makers Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast reddit Research Snapchat Social & digital social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras technology & data tiktok tourism trends twitter Video
© 2024 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions