Macca’s is the place to go in new footy season campaign with DDB Sydney

If you’re looking for a place to go before or after a footy game, Macca’s have got you covered. That’s the latest campaign fresh from DDB Sydney to celebrate the new football season and Macca’s enduring partnership with rugby league.

The campaign launched last week and will feature across various touch points including broadcast TV, online video, out-of-home, paid social, digital and in-stadium. It is voiced by legendary rugby league commentator, Ray Warren, and showcases a bevy of footy stars including Mitch Moses, Kezie Apps, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow, ‘Fletch’ and ‘Hindy’, Sam Thaiday, Ricky Stuart and even Wally ‘The King’ Lewis.

Macca’s is where the game goes

The commercial shows the star-studded cast incorporating Macca’s into their football antics, including halfback Mitch Moses feeding a hungry scrum, Sam Thaiday commentating on his ‘huge hit’ of coffee and Ricky Stuart taking part in a ‘post-meal’ press conference. The campaign ends with icons from each brand – Wally Lewis and Ronald McDonald – sitting with arms slung around each other on a bench. A clever ending to further cement the close ties between Macca’s and the football community.

McDonald’s director of marketing Amanda Nakad said of the partnership: “We know how much our customers love footy, and we are proud to provide a place for fans to meet before or after a game. Win or lose, we’ll always be there for fans and this campaign is the perfect expression of that.”

The alliance between Macca’s and footy felt like a no-brainer for the DDB team. Of the partnership, executive creative director Matt Chandler said. “It’s amazing the people who show up at Macca’s after the game,” he said. “In this latest spot, Wally, Ricky, Ronald, and a proper dream team of league legends do a great job of helping Macca’s further build its connection with Aussie footy fans.”

DDB Sydney has previously collaborated with McDonald’s and is known for its work with some of the world’s most popular and iconic brands including Westpac, Volkswagen, Coles, Dulux, New Balance and Movember.

Images attributed to McDonald’s and DDB Sydney.