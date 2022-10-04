Bank of Queensland making room for new home buyers by scaring off rich oldies

Bank of Queensland’s new campaign via internal agency The Inside Job, Never Home Loan Again, showcases a team going undercover and deploying a series of nightmare neighbours to scare off rich buyers, keeping homes affordable for everyday Australians.

BOQ’s ‘above-and-beyond service and support to all customers in their home buying and refinancing journeys’ is showcased in the new campaign, showing favour for new homeowners.

Melody Townsend, general manager, retail marketing for BOQ, says: “Whether you’re currently planning on buying your first home or thinking about your next one, there are many big decisions to be made, which is why it’s important to feel supported from the moment you find a great rate all the way to your settlement date.”

The ad spots feature a stakeout van taking notice when “things are getting red hot” in an auction taking place across the road. They call in unsavoury neighbours: a loud heavy metal drummer in one spot, and a pair of nudists emerge from behind the hedge in another spot.

Stephen Thompson, creative head at The Inside Job, says: “We instantly knew we wanted to bring Bank of Queensland’s unique proposition to life with a campaign that was exciting, fun and that really stood out in the category, but at the same time, stayed true to the brand’s core values. And we’re thrilled with the result.”

The campaign is set to run across all major channels including OOH, TV, BVOD, radio, socials, and digitals.