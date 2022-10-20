Baz Luhrmann creative directs Bombay Sapphire Gin

Leading gin brand Bombay Sapphire has partnered with the Australian film director and ‘creative visionary’ Baz Luhrmann to launch the ‘Saw This, Made This’ campaign.

The campaign seeks to inspire audiences to “look out into the world” as a gallery of inspiration – and to capture and share that with the hashtag #SawThisMadeThis.

The director has then been spotlighting hash-tagged content via his channels, with a select few posts set to feature in a showcase in London and New York in 2023.

As part of the campaign assets, Luhrmann worked with advertising director Juan Cabral to produce a video that reveals the poetry in snapshots of Buenos Aires, Cabral’s home city, from the “teeming sea” to the “delicate bone structure of a hand”.

Bombay Sapphire aligns brand with creativity

Bombay Sapphire has been spruiking the creative potential of its gin since launching the ongoing ‘Stir Creativity’ campaign in 2018.

Along the way, it has partnered with artists from around the world as brand ambassadors.

Australia’s own Ellen Porteus created sippable artworks floating on cocktail froth in venues across the country for Bombay Sapphire in summer 2021.

For the latest iteration of that campaign, mixologists have joined the movement and turned ‘Saw This’ inspiration from their resident cities, into Bombay Sapphire ‘Made This’ cocktails.

Ramping up the star power

But the brand has really pulled out the big guns with Baz.

Known for box office hits such as Strictly Ballroom and Moulin Rouge!, the auteur has made a name for himself directing eccentric films that cross genres and time periods, with much attention to their soundtracks and costume design.

In one of the campaign videos, the director is interviewed at a bar with a G&T sitting pretty beside him. Luhrmann speaks of how humble beginnings eventually led him to direct epics like Romeo & Juliet in 1996. How did he get there?

“You’ve just got to open your eyes, look, and ask yourself ‘what do you see?’” he demonstrates in the ad. After this, the ‘Stir Creativity’ message returns above the hashtag #SawThisMadeThis.

As the campaign emphasises, creativity is not just the domain of big shot directors, it’s for all.