Guinness takes out JCDecaux’s Programmatic Campaign of the Year award

Lion and UM’s ‘Guinness Brewery of Meteorology’ campaign has been recognised as JCDecaux’s Programmatic Campaign of the Year.

It attempted to build a connection between optimal temperatures to drink Guinness and winter weather in Australia, with localised and omnichannel engagement.

“I loved this campaign,” says IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy, one of the judges for the inaugural award.

“They’re staying true to the cheekiness of the Guinness brand. They’re bringing it to a new format, and they’re also closing it from a performance point of view. You’ve got a cheeky brand, you’ve got a new trial, and you’ve got immediate results. What’s not to love there?”

It’s Guinness weather

Inspired by Australia’s obsession with the Bureau of Meteorology, Guinness created a new weather service so Australians can know when it is the perfect time for a pint.

Utilising programmatic digital out-of-home ads and dynamically optimised creative, whenever temperatures dropped city-specific and weather-triggered creative would be displayed, encouraging drinkers to enjoy a Guinness. Careful geographic planning also directed customers to nearby pubs to claim a free pint of Guinness.

“Linking the temperature and making it the ‘Brewery of Meteorology’ was clever. It amplified and showcased the capabilities that programmatic presents,” says Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association.

Strong results of a three-point growth in salience and a 17 percent increase in brand power complement the award win, as well as a 13 percent increase in consumption year-on-year and an 18 percent boost in revenue during winter.

Down for winter air

The judges also recognised Tourism Tasmania’s ‘The Off Season 2023’ campaign with a highly commended award, as another winter-geared effort that was developed in partnership with Yahoo and Starcom.

It boosted winter tourism by transforming perceptions of Tasmania in winter, celebrating its charm in the cool weather. The triumph resulted in a 45 percent increase in visits to Tasmania.

“A strong campaign, with great use of data, producing solid results,” says Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

“They’ve also built on their learnings for subsequent programmatic campaigns. The creative concept was different, they pushed the boundaries, and it was engaging.”

