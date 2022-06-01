Headline Acts pairs music and wine with Muso

It’s been a tough couple of years for musicians. With live music off the table, and others hesitant to go back to gigs, it’s still not easy. But, wine company Headline Acts is working to get musos back on the stage.

Headline Acts has teamed with live entertainment startup Muso to launch Headline Access. The partnership aims to nurture and further careers of independent Australian musicians and their fans. Headline Access benefits both creator and consumer.

Artists are encouraged to enter a competition to get some support from local industry’s biggest names. The panel of mentors includes Johnny Took from DMAs and 3RRR presenter Sose Fuamoli. The artist will win the support to record, distribute and promote a single to the world.

Headline Acts is a new winemaker with a difference. Started in 2018, the local Victorian winery focuses on a time honoured partnering: music and alcohol. The “musically minded” wine is committed to backing Australian artists and giving back to the music industry.

Although an unusual marketing tactic, the messaging makes sense. Wine supporting live music and events? The two go hand-in-hand.

Muso is the tech link between venues and artists. It enables the two to seamlessly book and manage gigs.

Merging together seamless CX with alcohol? Seems like a match made in music heaven.