ISSA announces Niche Media as the new publisher of INCLEAN magazine

For more than 30 years INCLEAN magazine has been the only dedicated trade media brand serving the commercial cleaning sector in Australia and New Zealand.

ISSA director of media Micah Ogburn said INCLEAN has and will continue to serve these markets as it expands across the entire Oceania region. The INCLEAN brand, owned by ISSA – the worldwide cleaning industry association – is a well-established and recognised authority in the cleaning and hygiene space for service providers and suppliers alike.

”When ISSA acquired INCLEAN in 2020, it was to better support our members in the region and create more synergies with the annual Cleaning and Hygiene Expo,” Ogburn said. “ISSA’s mission is to be the leading resource for information, education, networking and commercial opportunities, as well as a leading voice for the industry. Our media and expo allow us to expand our ability to realise this in Oceania.”



“We are excited about the next chapter of the INCLEAN brand and believe there is a great opportunity to better serve the market and our members. We are delighted to welcome Niche Media as our new partner to oversee all things INCLEAN from the magazine to digital and social media.”

ISSA will work closely with Niche on the transition beginning in March for digital operations, with the first print publication under the new arrangement to hit letterboxes in May.

With a longstanding 25-year history of media heritage and journalism in Australia, Niche is also the publisher of award-winning multimedia trade platforms, including Australian Design Review, inside magazine, Facility Management Media, and Marketing Mag.

ISSA Oceania manager Lauren Micallef said: “Niche has a wealth of experience in driving print publications, growing networks and digital platforms. We are excited about the synergy between the association and media house and the shared desire to offer content that speaks to the passions, interests, and concerns of the industry.”

“This next phase of strategic direction will see exciting new opportunities with a focus on delivering effective campaigns and real results for our industry partners and their brands.”

“The association is thrilled to work closely with Niche Media to bring about innovative work that supports the growing cleaning and hygiene industry.”

Niche Media group content and digital director Emily Rayner said the publisher looked forward to bringing readers a revitalised INCLEAN magazine.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering insightful content tailored to the cleaning, facilities and restoration industry. Get ready for a fresh perspective, practical advice and industry-leading expertise all in one place,” Rayner said.

Kiri Sawtell has been appointed the new editor of INCLEAN, drawing on 15 years of experience as a journalist for NewsCorp and APN.

Campbell Morath, as media sales and partnerships executive, will manage advertising and sales.

Elizabeth Distefano, in her role as head of commercial partnerships and sales, will lead the sales and partnerships strategy to offer clients abundant opportunities to promote their products, services, and brands within the cleaning and hygiene industry.

“We are proud of the content and support the publication has provided the market and thank those that have contributed to its success to date,” Micallef said.

For editorial enquiries, please email [email protected]. For sales and advertising, please contact 02 9890 4951 or [email protected].

Photography by Niche Media and INCLEAN.