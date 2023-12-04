Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Queensland Health campaign via CHEP spins the sun into horror movie killer

Featured News

Queensland Health campaign via CHEP spins the sun into horror movie killer

Ned Lupson December 5, 2023
Share
the sun

A horror series is kicking off in the ‘sunshine state’: a campaign aiming to reduce the risk of skin cancer across Queensland.

Queensland Health and CHEP Network Brisbane have partnered to produce a new health campaign with the tagline ‘You do the 5. You Survive’. A collection of ads and posters feature four friends confronted on a weekend getaway with the perils posed by Queensland’s stealthiest killer: the sun. 

The hero ‘trailer’ includes genre conventions of a horror film, from a haunting little girl to discordant music, all building suspense.

The thematic approach has been specifically designed to engage Queenslanders aged 18 to 34, a demographic for which melanoma is the leading cancer diagnosis.

“Our audience knows they need to be sun safe. Unfortunately, they’re not putting that into action in their daily behaviour. It’s scary. We knew we had to do something different to engage a notoriously difficult audience,” says Phil Shearer, CHEP Network Brisbane’s executive creative director.

“So we made some scary film trailers to get under their advertising radars and remind them that the sun can actually kill.”

Thorough coverage the emphasis for sun safety

Building upon the classic ‘Slip! Slop! Slap!’ campaign from 1981 – one of the most successful health campaigns in Australian history – this approach includes a unique spot for each of the (now) five tenets of sun safety.

The various ads include:

The campaign launched on 4 December across online, social media and out-of-home, and is backed by further information on Queensland Health’s website.

Check out more Marketing Mag news coverage here or read predictions of influencer trends in 2024 from Mikhailla Fitzgerald, director of 26 Talent Agency.

     
Tags:

We send love letters weekly

Get your inbox filled with best content.

Sign up now
Ned Lupson

Ned Lupson is an Assistant Editor at Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Arnold
Matildas star Mackenzie Arnold partners with Audika to destigmatise hearing loss
Ned Lupson November 28, 2023
Optus chief
The Optus chief was right to quit but real change is unlikely at the telco until bigger issues are fixed
The Conversation November 22, 2023
Black Friday
The cost of living crisis is driving Australians to Black Friday and other sales events
Marketing Mag November 21, 2023

Leave a Comment

Related Stories

Arnold
Matildas star Mackenzie Arnold partners with Audika to destigmatise hearing loss
Optus chief
The Optus chief was right to quit but real change is unlikely at the telco until bigger issues are fixed
Black Friday
The cost of living crisis is driving Australians to Black Friday and other sales events

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertising ai australia awards balenciaga campaign Case Study Change makers Christmas data digital elon musk Event Feature gambling gaming google influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing meta News Opinion pepsi Period underwear podcast reddit Research Snapchat Social & digital social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras technology & data tiktok tourism trends twitter Video
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions