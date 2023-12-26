Scrolling back through the TikTok community’s 2023

TikTok is celebrating its recent highlights with ‘Year on TikTok 2023’, a scroll back that provides an ultimate dive into the top creators that dominated 2023.

With the global community of TikTok skyrocketing this year – now with 8.5 million Australians, 1 billion people worldwide and 350,000 Australian founded businesses – it provides a wide range of different and compelling content categories spreading the word of cultural, political or relatable creators.

Australia’s 2023 TikTok year swirled with many diverse and unique types of content creators and their respective short-form videos.

“2023 has been another memorable year on TikTok, and the biggest yet for our Australian community. We have been so inspired by the incredible creators who are the beating heart of TikTok, and this is an opportunity to celebrate those who have made their mark this year,” says Lee Hunter, general manager of TikTok ANZ.

The top content creators in Australia for 2023

The top artist in Australia for 2023 was Andrew Davie with his infamous ‘Fitzroy Garage Sesh’ video, a post that also led to him receiving the 2023 ‘TikTok video of the year’ award.

The top creators of Australia:

@andydavie : The global sensation of a garage session in Fitzroy. @daenskitchen : Experience the tantalising ASMR of garlic bread – a true delight for the senses! @unknowndazza : Discover the story of Frodrick the Frog and his innovative 3D printed abode. @ybsbrodie : Plunge into the mysterious world of whale behaviour – an underwater adventure! @robertirwin : Robert Irwin showcases a delightful new addition at Australia Zoo – meet their charming first quokka. @himynameispriya : The unexpected beauty hack for lashes and brows? It’s all about scorched almonds!

The top content creators around the world for 2023

The top content creator across the globe for 2023 was @seanthesheepman. His content shares the story of his sheepdog run farm and it demonstrates the ‘brilliance’ and ‘intelligence’ of sheep dogs. ‘FarmTok’ fell in love with the page and the loveable and talented sheepdogs Kate, Storm, Echo and Monty.

The top creators of the world:

@seanthesheepman : Embrace rural life with Sean and his intelligent dogs Kate, Storm, Echo, and Monty on ‘FarmTok’. @kirbyquimado : Explore an ingenious and simple recipe for a scrumptious bread-based snack. @jazephua : Dance along to the catchy rhythms of the 2023 hit, the Capybara Song! @unknowndazza : Again the story of Frodrick the Frog and his unique 3D printed dwelling, popular globally. @gabryellurlan : Start your day with gratitude, accompanied by the early morning chatter of birds.

