The state of the job market for Australian marketers

Specialist marketing recruitment agency iknowho launched its annual insights guide, revealing salary, flexibility and AI upskilling are key concerns across Australia’s marketing industry.

Using data collected from over 200 responses, the 2024-2025 report shows that in the past 12 months, economic pressures, changing work models and developing technologies have caused significant shifts in the industry.

More than just base pay

With nearly half of marketers receiving no pay rise at all, salary growth remained minimal across the industry in the past year. Marking a conservative approach from employers in the current market, 74 percent of respondents said they received no increase even when changing roles, according to the report.

Despite shifting approaches to salary discussions by employers and candidates, salary still remains the top priority when considering a new role. More than just considering base pay, marketers are increasingly assessing flexibility, job security, growth pathways and meaningful benefits as part of the overall value proposition.

“I think salary will always be an important factor,” iknowho lead talent partner Bec Godkin says.

“It’s about multiple priorities, salary, flexible working, career goals, who their direct manager might be, what the culture is. I think candidates are making a much more considered choice. As opposed to letting just salary dictate, whether it’s the right role for them,” she says.

Hybrid flexibility now non-negotiable

The report found that 75 percent of marketers were likely to turn down a role that did not offer flexible working options.

While hybrid flexibility is now the industry norm, with 82 percent of respondents currently holding flexible working arrangements and most expected to be in the office two to four days a week, iknowho states that the intent behind a workplace’s policy is crucial.

“There’s less resistance to office days now, especially when there’s a clear purpose – like culture or collaboration. The best hybrid setups are team-led, not blanket rules,” iknowho lead talent partner Sheryn Small says.

More AI training and upskilling needed

While the adoption of AI technologies is increasing, marketers report feeling undertrained and underprepared when using AI tools.

While more than 90 percent of marketers are using AI tools, only 11 percent report feeling fully trained and 22 percent believe their employer offers structured support.

Seventy percent of marketers also report learning AI technologies on the job, but would invite more structured support in adopting these tools.

The Australian Centre for AI in Marketing (ACAM) AI Readiness Benchmarking Report found only eight percent of marketing teams are classified as AI-advanced, with

48 percent still in the early stages, operating at beginner or exploratory levels.

“There is a bit of a disconnect between adoption versus capability at the moment,” Godkin says.

She notes that iknowho is beginning to witness job descriptions that outline AI as an area for which they would like the candidate to have more experience, particularly if the role is in the digital, performance or growth space.

“We’re not seeing it as an absolute mandatory yet, but it’s definitely seen very favourably if someone has done some sort of AI training or has an understanding of it and is ready to build out that skillset coming into the company,” Godkin says.

