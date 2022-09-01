Gatorade puts love at the centre of a new campaign: an Ode to Serena Williams

Gatorade’s new TV ad, narrated by Beyoncé, celebrates professional tennis icon Serena Williams.

The ad celebrates her strength and the way she inspires. Williams and Gatorade have had a long-running partnership, and this campaign is a great celebration of the tennis star’s incredible career. Titled Love Means Everything, the ad premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards shortly before the start of the 2022 US Open.

The ad encourages a movement for women “to love exactly who you are and who you can be”. It’s been motivated by Williams’ confidence and talent on the court as well as the inspiration she’s provided. Jake Nava directed the two-minute ad, showcasing various strong women of colour in their element. It’s about achieving everything they set their minds to alongside honouring their beauty, inside and out.

Gatorade’s chief marketing officer, Kalen Thornton, spoke about the campaign. “Serena’s immeasurable impact spans far beyond the court. Her unapologetic love for the game, herself and [the] community started a movement that inspired millions. As a long-standing member of the Gatorade Family, Love Means Everything celebrates the movement of empowerment and love Serena embodies as she continues to inspire the next generation.”

The partnership between Williams and Gatorade started back in 2009. The Fuel Tomorrow campaign launched with Williams earlier this year, which aimed to make sports programs more accessible and inclusive.