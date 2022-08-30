IAB’s MeasureUp Research Award entries open

Entries are open for this year’s MeasureUp Research Awards by the Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia.

Established in 2020, the awards recognise excellence in Australian media research, from digital to cross media, consumer, and cultural trade.

The awards broadly aim to encourage further investment and rigorous thinking to lift the overall quality of media research in the market.

How to enter

The independent industry association invites media owners, platforms and technology companies to enter submissions for research and case studies.

The IAB accepts submissions for:

digital media or cross media/advertising research,

digital media or cross media ad effectiveness case study with accompanying research,

cultural/societal research, and

consumer category or audience behaviour research.

The research or case studies must have been first presented in the market from September 2021 and can be of any budget.

They must have been conducted by media owners, publishers, platforms, ad tech or martech organisations in the Australian market for the purpose of informing marketers, advertisers and/or advertising agencies.

There is no cost to enter, and companies can submit multiple studies by the closing time of 5pm Friday 23 September 2022.

Submissions will then be judged by senior media agency representatives from the Media Federation of Australia Interactive Committee.

How to win

According to the IAB, judges will be looking for projects with clear, straightforward results translated into messages and action tips for the digital industry, marketers, and advertisers.

Last year, Val Morgan and The Guardian beat Facebook, Adobe and Are Media to take home the 2021 awards.

Val Morgan was awarded Best Advertising Effectiveness for its ‘Hourly Outdoor Unified Reach (HOUR) Model’. This was developed to find a new way to model audience reach with hourly granularity for its programmatic digital OOH buyers.

The Guardian won the Best Cultural, Societal or Consumer Behaviour award for its ‘The Power of Purpose’ research. This research provided consumer insights that supported brands with purpose to drive growth and retain customers.

The 2022 winners will be announced and will present their study in person at the IAB’s annual MeasureUp conference on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

To enter, check out the entry form.