Mamamia’s new podcast ‘MID’ challenges stereotypes of mid-life

Mamamia’s latest podcast venture ‘MID’ seeks to redefine what midlife looks like for Australian women. Hosted by author and podcaster Holly Wainwright, the new podcast offers raw and honest conversations about life for women of middle age.

Launched on Tuesday, the first episode is titled ‘Don’t call it a breakdown’ and includes a conversation about mental health with Australian cook and MasterChef alumni Julie Goodwin. The episode delves into Goodwin’s battle with poor mental health and how she managed after a particularly acute experience.

Anything but MID

The podcast is targeted at Gen X women and is part of a recent strategy from Mamamia to challenge and redefine stereotypes of midlife. The name ‘MID’ even comes from the Gen Z slang for something being mediocre or average. Through the series, Wainwright will seek to dispel assumptions about midlife.

“There’s a myth that women are past their prime by the time they reach midlife. MID shows that this assumption couldn’t be further from the truth,” Wainwright said.

“We’re celebrating this exciting stage as a time to thrive, challenge norms, put wisdom into action, and explore the untapped potential in all of us.”

Season one of the podcast will include a promising lineup of guests including Australian of the Year Shanna Whan, author Cathrine Mahoney, broadcaster Jacinta Parsons, journalist Bryony Gordon, author Katherine May, and model Jane McCann.

The first season will contain eight episodes, which will drop weekly on a Tuesday. MID is available to stream on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A focus on women’s midlife experiences

Through the launch of MID, Mamamia joins a growing cohort of brands marketing to what has historically been a large gap in the market – women’s midlife experiences. Beauty and lifestyle brands have been popping up in recent years to create products for women experiencing peri and postmenopausal symptoms.

Australian wellness brand Phenxx recently launched a new campaign called ‘Australia’s Hottest Woman’ to promote a line of cooling bedding products designed to help women experiencing side effects of perimenopause or menopause. Last year, actor Naomi Watts took to the stage at Sydney’s SXSW to talk about her experience with menopause. She also founded her own wellness brand Stripes, a range of science-based products for women dealing with menopausal symptoms and side effects.

Photography attributed to Mamamia