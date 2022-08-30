Rexona scores an ace with Dylan Alcott in latest campaign

Rexona, accompanied by Dylan Alcott, challenges the narrow definition of what a typical “mover” looks like. The deodorant brand has been encouraging all Australians to move more regardless of body type through a new campaign.

The campaign features Unilever’s first fully inclusive production with disability representation in front and behind the camera. It was produced in collaboration with Bus Stop Films and Bastion Creative.

The campaign sees Dylan Alcott telling the audience to remember three simple words, “not done yet.” This reflects Rexona’s new global brand purpose and mission to empower people with the confidence to move more. The campaign aims to challenge cultural and social barriers. It looks to break stereotypes that discourage those without the perceived ideal body type from participating.

Spearheading the campaign is a long-form film. It’s accompanied by a 30-second and two 15-second films, which feature Dylan Alcott and the first Dylan Alcott Foundation grant recipient, Jin Woodman. Woodman is shown in his element – a junior wheelchair tennis player, alongside bodies of all different shapes, sizes, and abilities.

The campaign pulls at heartstrings. These Aussies all push through the hardship of physical barriers. It encourages people that whatever they put their mind to is possible.

Encouraging Aussies to move more with inclusive campaigning

Alcott reminds the viewer that “mental barriers can be just as challenging as physical barriers”. Rexona bases the campaign on research that found almost one in two Australians (a whopping 43 percent) believe they don’t move enough. Fifty-nine percent cite mental or physical barriers as the key reasons they don’t move enough. Eighty-one percent said they would move more if those barriers didn’t exist. Misrepresentation and stereotypes directly contribute to an adverse effect of self-doubt and lack of confidence, with one in four reporting self-consciousness in their movement.

“I know all too well what it feels like to have that voice in your head with self-doubt and what it feels like to be told you can’t do something. One of my greatest achievements in life is not only overcoming physical barriers but overcoming the mental barriers to confidently move freely and play elite sport at the highest level,” Alcott says.

“I’m extremely proud to partner with Rexona in the fight against misrepresentation and stereotyping. By starting the conversation and advocating for change, I believe we can make a meaningful difference together.”

Bastion

The digital comms, creative strategy, creative concept development and production of all local digital campaign assets has all been organised by Bastion, along with identifying, engaging and managing the brand ambassador relationship with Alcott and the charitable partnership with his Foundation.

Simon Langley, Bastion Group Chief Creative Officer, adds: “It’s not every day you get the opportunity to work with such a wonderful cast, including Dylan Alcott Foundation recipient Jin Woodman and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, to bring to life this important campaign to get all Aussies moving more. We couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

Marketing director of Rexona, John McKeon, explained: “we were surprised to learn that many Australians move less because they don’t fit the stereotypical mould of a ‘mover’. This self-doubt holds them back from experiencing all the mental and physical benefits movement brings. Rexona keeps people fresh, which gives them confidence to move, but that is clearly not enough. We need to change the perception of who a typical mover is to really get people going. We want to create a world where everyone has the confidence to move more, regardless of body shape, gender, race, sexuality or disability.

“So many Australians have been told they aren’t ‘good enough’, ‘strong enough’ or that they ‘play like a girl’, and we’re on a mission to change that. We want to create a world where everyone has the confidence to move more.”

The campaign launched 28 August in Australia, with creative rolling out across BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, social, point of sale and through content partnership with Nine.

In the words of Alcott: “I’m not done yet, are you?”