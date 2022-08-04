Tourism Australia uses the echo of Neighbours final goodbye for campaign

As global travel swings back into popularity with many people choosing to take advantage of international borders being reopened, Tourism Australia has decided to use the timely ending of popular Australian family drama; Neighbours to launch the latest campaign.

Like most tourism advertisements do, it highlights the unique geographical, cultural and tourist attractions that Australia has to offer. The thing that separates this from other campaigns is that they have integrated famous clips from our classic show Neighbours.

It’s specifically targeting the UK Neighbours audience. For the airing of Neighbours final episode, they had 2.5 million UK viewers. The 30 second advertisement aired on channel 5 in the UK during the Neighbours finale.

Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia chief marketing officer said: “The bespoke advertisement to coincide with the final episode of this much-loved TV drama is our way of saying goodbye to Neighbours and inviting fans to Come and Say G’Day.”

Tourism Australia partnered with Neighbours production company Fremantle, to include many of the famous clips, characters and locations that the Neighbours fans hold near and dear to their hearts. It timed thr campaign to the ending of the show to capitalise on the high emotional response that will come from fans.