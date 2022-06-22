Snap and Vogue partner to redefine the body at Cannes

In full swing is Cannes, and there Snap and Vogue partner up to redefine the body. The exclusive exhibition uses augmented reality (AR) for a groundbreaking fashion exhibition.

Known for its incredible AR lenses, Snap has partnered with the very pinnacle of fashion British Vogue to create a digital experience for Cannes’ attendees.

Hosted at the iconic Centre d’art La Malmaison, the social media platform and Vogue will showcase clothing designs from seven of the world’s leading fashion brands. This will be accompanied by try-on experiences. Snap has already forayed into the beauty world with its lenses. Beauty brands have jumped on board to allow users to try on certain shades. This time around, users get a chance to try on designer threads.

The designers getting on board include Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Versace, and Stella McCartney. Spread through six rooms at the gallery, each designer will display the physical pieces. Alongside each physical piece is the opportunity to bring it to life.

Making fashion accessible for all

The exhibition combines two things: tech and making high end fashion accessible.

“It has always been important to me to make fashion accessible for all. Using augmented reality, Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body is an exhibition that invites everyone – regardless of race, gender, sexuality and size – to experience and enjoy fashion. Fashion from some of the world’s very best designers and luxury brands. It doesn’t get better than that,” says Edward Enninful OBE, editor in chief, British Vogue.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vogue to empower hundreds of millions of Snapchatters around the world digitally. Allowing them to experience fashion from top designers and brands. Through this exhibition, and augmented reality more broadly, we hope to introduce new levels of accessibility, creativity, and expression to the fashion and design world,” says Evan Spiegel, co-founder & CEO, Snap Inc.

Can’t make it to Cannes? Snapchatters around the world get to join in on the fun. All try-on and in-room experiences will be global Lenses available. There will also be a custom landmarker available on the Snap Map to see the La Malmaison in Cannes come alive.

Vogue and Snap partner up doesn’t end there. The two powerhouses are also partnering with DressX to create a capsule collection for the exhibition. The collection will include limited edition Vogue x Snapchat merch. It will be available on the DressX site and at the exhibition in Cannes for guests to AR try-on the pieces.