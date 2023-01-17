Marketing leaders predict the trends that will drive their sectors in 2023

With the first three years of the 2020s marked by the impetus to survive, marketers might be looking to the year ahead with hopes to thrive. This is not without the reality check of the cost of living crisis and potentially tighter marketing budgets.

Facing challenges inherited from 2022 and the uncertainties that loom, where can marketers look for opportunities to start the year on the front foot?

Marketing asked senior marketers working across different platforms and companies for the trends they predict will define 2023, including Brett Chester from Shippit, Vijay Sundaram of Zoho, Nicola Ayan of Optimizely, Jamie Hoey of Wunderkind, Anshu Arora from RMIT Online, Simon Le Grand of Lightspeed, Josh Todd of SevenRooms, Gali Arnon of Fiverr and Christian Lund of Templafy.

From personalised brand experiences to automation and AI, to transparency around the use of customer data, these are the tips they have for best practice marketing in 2023.

Brett Chester, Shippit CMO