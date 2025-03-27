The power of flowers, consistency and authenticity

As the saying goes, say it with flowers. For Francesca Di Dino, founder and creative director of Australian floral styling and event business The Yard & Co the secret to her business success has been to say it with showstopping, highly Instagramable floral feats of art – and to do so consistently and authentically across the digital channels where her clients live.

On the eve of The Yard & Co’s expansion across the ditch to New Zealand, Marketing Mag talked to Di Dino about the secret to her sweet success.

Marketing Mag: Can you tell us about how The Yard & Co began?

Francesca Di Dino: The Yard & Co started as a passion project – a side hustle styling fresh flowers for friends’ and families’ events. We initially grew organically, and my background in customer service has allowed me to focus on creating an exceptional experience for each and every customer. After COVID, we pivoted to using only faux florals, focusing on large-scale, permanent installations, and evolving into a full-service floral creative agency. This transition allowed us to push the boundaries of design and service, bringing timeless beauty and innovation to every space we touch.

MM: What were the first steps you took to market your business, aside from the all-powerful word-of-mouth?

FDD: To build initial momentum, I invested in a social media manager who ensured our presence on Instagram and LinkedIn was consistent, with posts three times a week. This helped increase brand awareness and attract a following. Additionally, I experimented with Google Ads, starting with a modest $25/day budget for A/B testing. The results were impressive, and today, Google Ads have become a key part of our customer acquisition strategy, helping us reach new clients efficiently.

MM: Marketing strategies don’t always land the way we might hope; or, a piece of content might go viral for no apparent reason. Can you talk about a time when something you tried in marketing didn’t quite work out as you had hoped? And was there ever a time when your content exceeded your wildest expectations?

FDD: One marketing misstep was creating a reel titled “How much does this installation cost?” While we aimed for transparency, sharing pricing can be polarising. We learned that offering too much detail upfront may have alienated smaller clients who didn’t feel they could afford our services.

On the flip side, our behind-the-scenes content has far exceeded expectations. People love seeing the growth of our business, from the creative process to the final installations, which has led to high engagement and connection with our audience.

MM: What has been your secret to success in marketing and growing The Yard & Co in a competitive niche industry?

FDD: The secret to our success has been authenticity. We believe in showing up as our true selves and being transparent with our audience. Rather than just sharing polished final images, we give a peek into the entire process, showing the effort and creativity that goes into each installation.

This approach builds trust and fosters genuine connections with our customers.

Additionally, maintaining open communication with our suppliers and clients allows us to stay authentic while navigating the complexities of the floral industry.

MM: You’re about to expand into New Zealand – congratulations! How are you navigating this expansion from a marketing perspective? What will you be doing differently in NZ compared to here in Australia?

FDD: We’re so excited about expanding into New Zealand. From a marketing perspective, we’re focusing on tailoring our message to the local culture while still staying true to the brand identity we’ve built in Australia. We’ll emphasise our commitment to quality and innovation, which resonates strongly in both countries. We plan to use local partnerships to build a community around the brand, and we’ll likely adjust some of our digital marketing strategies to account for different local preferences.

MM: What advice can you give to other creative business owners like yourself who might shy away from marketing and promoting their excellent work?

FDD: My advice would be to embrace consistency. The more you show up online, the more visibility and growth you’ll experience. Marketing isn’t always about a huge launch – it’s about constant engagement and showing the world what you’re creating. Jumping on trends, staying innovative and keeping an eye on what your competitors are doing (even internationally) will keep you ahead of the game.

MM: For our marketing manager, content creator and marketing and advertising agency audience, what would you like to share about how they can collaborate with businesses like yours to elevate their creative concepts for their clients?

FDD: We specialise in creating visually striking, “Instagrammable” moments that can elevate the look and feel of any venue. Hospitality businesses, marketing agencies and event planners can greatly benefit from incorporating experiential elements like our floral designs into their events. These unique touches not only enhance their physical spaces but also give their brands a competitive edge on social media, driving engagement and creating lasting impressions for their clients.

