Win the ultimate creative brainstorming retreat at Chandon’s Yarra Valley Homestead

Marketing Mag August 11, 2025
Chandon is offering one winner a fully hosted, all-inclusive day stay at its stunning Yarra Valley estate, valued at $4,980.

The booking permits up to 12 guests to immerse themselves in refined Australian design and natural beauty at the newly reimagined Chandon Homestead, which officially opened in January this year. 

Even if your team doesn’t take out the grand prize, three runners will each win a CHANDON Étoile Wine Club membership – a curated selection of six of CHANDON’s most premium sparkling wines, delivered direct to your office every four months.

Enter your details below for the chance to win.

Competition closes 5pm AEST 7 September 2025.

View the full terms and conditions here

     

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

