Type to search

MagPlus Ad Space

320x100

Get It Now

Adobe reveals real-time customer data platform and industry-first innovations

Featured News

Adobe reveals real-time customer data platform and industry-first innovations

Liv Croagh March 27, 2023
Share

Among the many reveals at Adobe’s annual summit, its real-time customer data performance announced new innovations for the platform.

Already in market, Adobe’s real-time customer data platform (CDP) is already being used by leading US brands, including Chipotle, Major League Baseball and ServiceNow. And it’s no surprise why, with over 600 billion predictive insights annually released, all based on real-time customer profiles.

Experience-led growth with real-time customer data

Powered by the Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe real-time CDP is making an effort to help businesses make better use of the raw data. How? It’s about delivering a unified view of customer experience as well as critical insights that help marketers produce a fully personalised experience for each of the customers. 

Brands have jumped on-board the platform to be able to generate individual real-time profiles of customers as the interactions happen online. Aggregated across multiple brands and platforms, Adobe real-time CDP has access to over 30 trillion audiences every day. 

New innovations on the platform

Adobe’s latest iteration of the real-time CDP will leverage its latest Sensei GenAI which will automatically generate multiple variations of rich audience segments, providing incredible precision for personalisation. 

Life is about to become a lot more personal for customers all over the world. 

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Managing Editor of Niche Media.

    • 1
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Our mission is simple: help marketers excel.

Follow us:

Tags

2022 ads advertisement advertising australia awards balenciaga Big W billboards campaign Case Study Christmas data digital Event Feature gaming gen z influencer Infographic instagram Interview marketing medibank meta movie netflix News Opinion Period underwear Research smirnoff Snapchat social media Sponsored super bowl super bowl LVII sustainability Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tiktok tourism trends valentines day Video WorldPride
© 2023 Niche Media   About Us | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions