Bumble revamps app for ‘exhausted’ women in new global campaign

Women-first dating app Bumble has released a global campaign to showcase its new visual identity and app changes. The new campaign expands upon the app’s signature ‘Make the First Move’ ethos, but now includes additional ways for users to begin conversations.

One of the pivotal changes includes the new ‘Opening Moves’ feature that allows women to set a question their prospective matches can respond to. The changes came about after research undertaken by Bumble revealed that 46 percent of women believed having more ways to start a conversation would improve their dating app experience.

Bumble chief marketing officer Selby Drummond said Bumble was committed to putting women’s experiences first.

“We have always taken our lead from the amazing women in our community. Today, they are looking for more choice and ease in their dating life and with the launch of Opening Moves, Bumble is continuing to put women’s experiences first,” Drummond said.

“With this new global campaign, we wanted to take a fun, bold approach in celebrating the first chapter of our app’s evolution and remind women that our platform has been solving for their needs from the start.

“As we roll out these exciting updates to our product, our core principle remains the same: empowering women in every connection and in every relationship.”

Women are tired, Bumble isn’t

The new campaign plays upon the idea that women are ‘exhausted’ by online dating and not having their needs met. Teasing the announcement, Bumble released a billboard of a Renaissance-style woman sleeping with ‘Dating is exhausting’ printed over the top. The campaign that followed features Bumble’s signature black and yellow with cheeky slogans such as ‘A moustache doesn’t count as a personality trait’ and ‘Because “Hey” isn’t enough and “Heyy” is way too much’.

Another key asset of the relaunch is the short-form video, which shows a woman swearing off dating and moving to a convent. Set to a song by Self-Esteem, the woman quickly discovers the attractive gardener and is passed a phone with the Bumble app open. The video ends with the new slogan ‘We’ve changed so you don’t have to’.

The campaign and refreshed app design was created in-house by Bumble’s creative studio and includes a new logo, bolder fonts and revamped colours. Data collected by Bumble revealed that 75 percent of women surveyed said the look and feel of a dating app was important to their overall experience and 65 percent said an app’s visual identity determines how easy it is to use. The global campaign includes digital, video and social assets, and striking OOH in over 10 countries.

Photography is attributed to Bumble.