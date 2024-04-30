Leading global marketing automation and email marketing platform Mailchimp has just launched its inaugural campaign in the Australian advertising market. What may come as a surprise to marketers is that the fully digital brand’s entire campaign only utilises outdoor and out-of-home media.

The ‘To: Australia From: Mailchimp’ campaign was developed by Intuit Mailchimp’s award-winning in-house agency Wink Creative and media agency PHD, with 66 static and digital out-of-home (OOH) units rolled out across Sydney and Melbourne metro locations.

Each execution integrates elements such as a navigation bar and a recipient field at the top, alongside bespoke copy to cleverly coincide with each media placement such as ‘To: Melbourne’ or ‘To: Sydney’.

Intuit Mailchimp’s debut Australian campaign acts as a love letter to Australian marketers with its creative concept drawing from the visual elements of email to create familiarity. The brand aims to reiterate its commitment to the market by showing up with a personalised message.

Subject: Spread awareness

The six-week brand awareness campaign, which is now live, utilises high-impact media including large format OOH, murals, sequential boards, street furniture, smaller digital OOH and tram wraps.

Wink head of creative Jeremy Jones says Australia is a key market for Intuit Mailchimp. “We want to let Aussie marketers know how important they are to our brand and ‘To: Australia From: Mailchimp’ is how we reinforce our commitment to both our existing and new customers,” Jones says.

The campaign aims to capture the eyes of on-the-move Aussies through clever copy and humorous headlines such as: ‘Not to be FWD, but we’re Australia’s #1 Email Marketing Platform’ and ‘If this ad were an email you’d want to click it’.

“By showing up with fun and relevant messages for our audience, we are letting them know that we are here to help them grow their business and convert more customers – we want to become their customer growth engine,” Jones says. “This campaign shows all of the ways we can do that.”

CC: Intuit

In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit Inc. – the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks.

Mailchimp’s leading product puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of businesses’ marketing so they can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages and advertising – automatically and with the power of AI.

To: Outdoor media (you’re here to stay)

Recent research from the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) shows the Australian out-of-home industry reported a 9.26 percent increase in net media revenue for the first quarter of 2024, with the industry at $287.6 million – up from $263.2 million for the same quarter in 2023.

Digital out-of-home revenue accounted for 74.1 percent of total net media revenue year-to-date – an increase over the recorded 70.7 percent for the same period last year.

“The OOH industry has never been as nimble, focused, and unified, with a flurry of activity to start the year,” OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre says.

With the help of large-scale outdoor media, one thing is certain – the sun won’t be the only bright yellow shining object across Melbourne and Sydney for the next six weeks.

Photography supplied by Mailchimp.

Also, read about how email signatures can cut through the marketing noise.