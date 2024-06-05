Bluey’s world, for real life: Queensland launches new campaign to boost tourism

Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) has launched its biggest campaign in more than a decade, and it’s all about Bluey. Capitalising on the global success of the children’s television series, the campaign has pitched Queensland as ‘Bluey’s world, for real life’.

The international campaign kicked off this week and encourages travellers from all over the world to come and live like Bluey in the Sunshine State. As part of the launch, tourism industry representatives engaged in a version of Bluey’s favourite game ‘Keepy Uppy’ at various locations around the state. The game involves a balloon being kept up in the air for as long as possible.

At Cairns Esplanade, 164 people were said to have participated in the game with others joining in around the state. As a result of the ‘mega game’, the Australian Book of Records declared that a world record had been set. A TVC for the campaign features the iconic game and Australian personality Robert Irwin showcasing the best of Queensland.

Queensland is Bluey’s world

Tourism Tropical North Queensland’s chief executive officer Mark Olsen said the region is ready to welcome Bluey fans and have them experience the best aspects of the state.

“Our World Heritage areas are ideal playgrounds perfect for people who share Bluey’s limitless energy and curiosity about the world,” Olsen said.

“Visitors can learn from the world’s oldest living culture as they explore the rainforest with a First Nations guide and join a master reef guide to understand how clownfish shield themselves from the stinging cells of their anemone home.”

The partnership between TEQ and BBC Studios will also highlight the immersive Bluey’s World experience. The attraction is set to open on Brisbane’s Northshore at the beginning of November and will include a guided experience through the Heeler’s iconic home and backyard. The official Bluey site claims the attraction is “expansive, multi-sensory” and “features real-life sets, recognisable scenes, and beloved characters and games from hit show Bluey.”

A billion dollar campaign

Of the campaign, TEQ’s chief executive officer Patricia O’Callaghan said in a globally competitive market, it was essential for the state to show the world what made it so special. O’Callaghan also remarked on the exciting collaboration between TEQ and BBC.

“Bluey is a true international sensation and we could not be more excited to be working with BBC Studios to invite the world to experience Bluey’s world for real life here in Queensland,” she said.

“Our tourism industry employs more than 200,000 Queenslanders and we have very bold goals for industry growth that require us to think outside the square, lead with our unique strengths and be bold. This campaign delivers that in spades.”

To coincide with the campaign, travel companies, such as Qantas, Expedia, Flight Centre and Accor, have jumped on board to offer exclusive deals to visitors of the state. There is also a competition from TEQ that will include a 12-night Queensland holiday with a ‘money-can’t-buy’ experience for one lucky family at the new Bluey’s World attraction.

The advertising campaign will feature across television, print, digital, social media and OOH. It is expected to encourage an additional 1.3 million holiday visitors to the state, with an estimated spend of $1.7 billion by June 2025.

Photography attributed to Tourism and Events Queensland