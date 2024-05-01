Cosmopolitan magazine set to relaunch in Australia

After a six-year hiatus, Cosmopolitan magazine is set to return to shelves in Australia. The relaunch is being led by Katarina Kroslakova and her publishing house KK Press, in collaboration with Hearst Magazines International.

Previously part of Bauer Media, Cosmopolitan magazine shuttered its doors in 2018 after 45 years in Australia. The women’s lifestyle publication will return this August with a diverse content offering including style, beauty, technology, relationships, entertainment, and career and financial advice. The relaunch includes six annual print editions that will be supported by digital assets and social media to provide an omnichannel brand experience.

Another cosmopolitan, please

Kroslakova is a former journalist and editor-turned-publisher, who successfully launched T Australia: The New York Times Style Magazine. On the return, Kroslakova said in a statement: “Cosmopolitan Australia’s vision is clear: to uplift, empower, and champion women while having an absolute blast doing it. We’re dedicated to delivering thought-provoking, insightful journalism and entertainment that resonates with young women nationwide.”

Further in the statement, Kroslakova acknowledged the history of the iconic brand in Australia and the significance of its return. “Cosmo remains as essential and vibrant today as it was under Helen Gurley Brown’s pioneering vision in 1965. Helen was the original influencer, ahead of her time, who understood that young women yearned for more from life, advocating for their right to live unapologetically and own their choices, including the bold ones about sex and relationships.

“Cosmopolitan Australia will capture that same energy, speaking directly to every facet of a young woman’s life today – from embracing love to navigating career paths and personal identities. We’re here to empower, entertain, and be a companion through it all.”

Hearst Magazines International senior vice president of editorial and brand director Kim St. Clair Bodden said the glossy magazine’s return marked “an exciting next chapter” for the brand.

“We are delighted to partner with KK Press as we reconnect and engage with millions of authentic and bold young women in this important market,” she said.

The relaunch will kick off with an iconic September issue that will cover the best fashion, makeup and hair trends for the spring season. The edition will also dive into the issues facing women today, while drawing on inspiration from iconic women.

The return of women’s media

In March this year, Elle magazine also made a triumphant return to shelves after being closed by Bauer Media during the pandemic in 2020. The beloved glossy was brought back to life by Are Media, with Gracie O’Neill as the editor. The relaunch includes two print editions in 2024 and four in 2025.

The return of two iconic women’s lifestyle publications cannot be a coincidence. While “the death of print” has been heralded for years, a recent report by Are Media indicated that women are embracing the print medium, with readership increasing four percent year-on-year. In the report, Are Media’s chief executive officer Jane Huxley said: “As we enter our sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, it is abundantly clear that the power of the magazine medium is being embraced by Australian women.

“The fact more women across every life stage are taking the time to read our magazines is something we never take for granted. Magazines have a remarkable ability to connect with women and to influence, inform and inspire, turning connection into action through our audiences of intent. In uncertain times, magazines also offer the luxury of escape.”

In a world increasingly confronted by AI-generated content, deep fakes and inauthentic social media content, will print media rise as the trusted source of news it once was? Only time will tell.

Photography attributed to KK Press.