Amaury Tregeur and Mary Proulx break Bread

Senior social media industry stalwarts, Amaury Treguer and Mary Proulx, have joined forces to launch a specialist agency. Bread Agency will focus on social commerce.

Recently finishing up his tenure as executive director of Red Havas, Treguer and Proulx, who was most recently at One Green Bean, see the social landscape changing. Drastically. Taking note of this changing landscape, the two social experts decided it was time to launch their own agency that would specialise in this space. From here, Bread Agency was born.

Bread Agency

When talking about starting a new agency, Treguer focuses on social’s shift to ecommerce.

“The next social shift is coming quickly – moving it from a discovery channel to a sales powerhouse with social commerce at the core,” says Treguer.

“We’re seeing this already throughout Europe, North America and Asia and are working with forward-looking brands and retailers to lead the evolution here in Australia.”

The agency will shake up the traditional services of a social media agency, and bring a refreshed look to the offerings. This will set brands and retailers up for success ahead of the next era of social. At the core of all of Bread’s offering will be social commerce.

The full suite of offerings include social strategy, creative, content production, livestream shopping, rates and reviews as well as influencer marketing. Foundation clients include Koh, Connect Hearing and Volvo Ocean Lovers Festival.

“We wanted to work with a social media agency that could help us future-proof not only our social strategy, but our sales funnel,” says Justin Alexander, Koh co-founder.

“Bread Agency’s incredible experience within the social space and forward-thinking approach to social commerce has been the refreshing take we needed.”

Treguer and Proulx have more than 25 years of combined experience. The pair met during their time within Havas, and have an impressive brand folio between them that includes Netflix, Toyota, Amazon and Virgin.

“Social media and its function within businesses continues to shift. As new platforms emerge and existing platforms evolve, it’s becoming increasingly complicated for marketers to use it effectively,” says Proulx.

“Brands need experienced, honest, and creative advisors to help them navigate the mind field that social can be so that their bottom-line can benefit from it. That is exactly what we’ve designed Bread Agency to be. When we think about the future of Bread, we can’t help but smile! Exciting things to come.”