More disappointing delivery drop offs as Menulog cuts jobs

The Einstein of catchy ads, Menulog, has axed jobs at its Sydney head office.

This follows the failure of the food delivery giant Deliveroo, and grocery delivery startup Voly, as well as a restructure of Menulog’s Dutch parent company Just Eat Takeaway.com.

The Australian-born business, which was acquired by then UK-owned Just Eat for $855 million in 2015, cut jobs at its Sydney head office last week, but has not disclosed how many jobs were eliminated.

In a written statement, a Menulog spokeswoman says, “Over time, due to factors like growth, natural attrition and technology improvements, there has been a gradual skew towards the number of management and support roles in the team.”

“To ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible, we have taken the difficult decision to reduce the number of those management and support roles,” she adds.

She outlines that staff who have been laid off would be given support to find other jobs alongside a “generous” redundancy above legal requirements.

“We have the scale to continue to maintain a strong position in the market and to run a sustainable business,” she says.

In 2006, Menulog was founded in Australia as an online courier for food delivery. In 2015, the platform was bought out by Just Eat and followed its competitors in doing its own food deliveries via couriers, who work as independent contractors. Its business model has been protective, efficient and flexible, but recently has been in the spotlight as riders do not have minimum wage and tried to employ riders directly.

Menulog’s catchy advertisements featuring Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry went viral on TikTok, gaining millions of views with a trend featuring their catchy song.