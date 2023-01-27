Type to search

Birds Eye gets Prince William to read brother’s scathing book in spoof ad

Liv Croagh January 27, 2023
If you’ve seen an image of Prince William and Kate Middleton reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir Spare in bed, it’s probably not what you think it is. It might be the latest spot from Birds Eye.

To promote the brand’s latest foray into vegan options, Birds Eye has leant on some of the most famous faces in England. The campaign included (extremely accurate) lookalikes of prime minister Rishi Sunak, William and Kate, as well as King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The spoof campaign was shot by photographer Alison Jackson who spoke about the controversial yet amusing creative direction. “My work is all about bringing the imagined private lives of public figures to light through art. It is a peep behind the door,” says Jackson.

Speaking specifically about the campaign, “With my Veganuary Re-imagine series, it is easy to imagine that King Charles and Queen Camilla would want to add more plant-based options to their diets…” she continues.

When it comes to Wills and Kate reading the controversial and record-breaking Spare, Jackson describes it “William and Kate would want to enjoy a moment to themselves for a plant-based brunch in bed and a break from their busy schedules.”

Veganuary is a UK-based challenge that occurs every January to encourage people to go plant-based for the first month of the year. Birds Eye is one of many brands who are creating plant-based options for the growing number of vegans in the UK and around the world.

Liv Croagh

Liv Croagh is the Editor of Marketing Mag.

