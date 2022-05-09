Burger King satisfies those pregnancy cravings

Known for a time for weird cravings, pregnancy can mean some pretty unique recipes. In Germany, Burger King is now satisfying the weird flavour combinations for those expecting.

It’s called The Pregnancy Whopper, and it’s the Whopper as you know it, but not exactly. After doing research into the most popular pregnancy cravings, Burger King put them altogether for one “delicious” treat.

The burger has been refashioned with combinations including cucumbers and jam, fish sticks and applesauce, curry sausage and fried herring.

According to the data collected by Burger King, 58 percent of the women said that food cravings are a thoroughly familiar phenomenon. Seventy-six percent said it’s impossible to resist the cravings. So, Burger King has made something maybe not for the discernible palate, but a very niche one.

The campaign is supported by beautiful food porn-esque images of the unique flavours. It will run across socials and out of home. Unfortunately (or fortunately), it won’t be available in Australia.