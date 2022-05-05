Inside Squarespace’s new campaign: Interview with Gui Borchert

Squarespace has just launched a new Australia-specific advertising campaign that shows the site’s ability to help even the most creative entrepreneurs. Gui Borchert, senior creative director at Squarespace, shared some insights about the campaign, the creator economy, and marketing in Australia.

Borchert said the campaign was intended to show that Squarespace can help anyone monetize their ideas online. The ads feature “exaggerated” examples of product and business ideas to show that “Squarespace can help anyone with an idea.”

“These character studies play with humorous archetypes to prove that point,” saysBorchert.

“We were inspired by the highs and lows of the ideation journey that many aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs go through.

“We know [entrepreneurs] have lots of ideas, but aren’t always taking the next step to bring them to life, so we used humour to show Aussies that you can really monetise anything – whether it’s your time, content, space or product. Ultimately, it was about showing that Squarespace is there for you when you come up with that winning idea and want to put it online.”

The creator economy

The campaign is tapping into a growing market – the creator economy. The explosion of social media and online content production has led to the growth of a new breed of entrepreneur. This new market includes YouTubers, TikTokers, influencers, bloggers, and anyone else whose social presence is their bread and butter. And they need their own unique tools and allies to help make the most of their content.

According to Borchert, “Squarespace talks to anyone with an idea or business dream. They can be aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, small business owners and creatives.”

“Our new campaign naturally speaks to the needs of [the Creator Economy] – those looking to monetise their presence online and take it to the next level through memberships, selling merchandise, advice or content,” he continues.

Squarespace doesn’t just help with an online store – it offers a whole suite of tools for the new breed of entrepreneurs to utilise.

Targeting an Australian market

Borchert and the creative team at Squarespace recognised that there were unique issues to consider when addressing the Australian market.

“Tall-poppy-syndrome in particular is uniquely Australian and can come in the form of people underselling themselves and their ideas,” says Borchert. “It’s interesting because Australians actually have some of the best and most creative business ideas in the world – it’s just about building their confidence to turn those dreams into a reality. Squarespace and Australians make the perfect partners in that respect, as we enable anyone to stand out online and sell any great idea that you have.”

To help Aussies overcome the dreaded flower-clipping, Squarespace will be launching an initiative to foster three Australian businesses.

“We actually have an exciting initiative launching in May where we will be awarding three emerging Australian businesses with a grant that takes their business to the next level,” Borchert said. “So stay tuned.”

If you’ve got a growing (or percolating) online business, be sure to see if Squarespace can help you grow. For Borchert and the rest of the Squarespace team, no idea is too wild.