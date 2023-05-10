Fast food fashion over fast fashion: KFC couture is here in time for fashion week

Love nothing more than a Zinger Burger? Well, you’re not alone. And now you can wear your love with pride, with the latest KFC couture merch range.

The Met Gala might have just come and gone, but it’s time for you to bring the fire to your wardrobe. And with Kentucky Fried Couture, you can.

KFC couture for fashion week

Just in time for Sydney-based Australian Fashion Week, perhaps we’ll be seeing influencers and minor celebrities wearing their finest fast food food fashion rather than fast fashion this season.

Featuring a more diverse cast than some of the runways, KFC’s latest campaign was a fashion show featuring colourful branded threads: from a jumper adorned with the word ‘Zinger’ to a bucket hat reminiscent of the Sunday favourite bucket of chicken meal for those who might have over-indulged the night before.

In a video spot of the campaign, the models are dressed to the nines in the wardrobe. At the end of the Kentucky Fried Couture runway, instead of striking a pose, the models all take a bite out of KFC’s signature chicken.

It’s not all just for fun and fashion though. The KFC Merch Store is raising money for Aussie youth mental well-being alongside its charity partners The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.

CMO of KFC Australia, Sally Spriggs, spoke about the fast food giant’s foray into fashion.

“We’re so excited to put KFC on the runway ahead of Sydney Fashion Week and even more thrilled to answer the call from our fans to bring this iconic range of merch to Australia with profits from sales going to support Aussie youth mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation,” says Spriggs.

Got a cupboard full of clothes and nothing to wear? Kentucky Fried Couture is available online now.