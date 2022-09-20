KFC finally makes its way onto UberEats, with G Flip drumming up some excitement

Special Australia and UberEats are excited for G Flip, Aussie singer and drummer, to lead the latest launch of KFC on the on-demand delivery platform. G Flip even uses some of the secret recipe drumsticks to introduce the fast-food company onto the app.

Continuing the trend of using celebrities to encourage the use of the UberEats app since its debut with the Irwin family and Paris Hilton earlier this year, G Flip joins the crew.

G Flip joins the UberEats campaign

The campaign is spearheaded by a 45-second spot created by Special Australia, with the launch to be intensified by PR and social activations developed in collaboration with Mediacom and Hello Social.

The 45-second spot features G Flip performing an intense and dramatic drumroll on stage in an empty theatre, with the iconic imagery of the UberEats delivery bag being gently set on stage, signalled by a doorbell. G Flip performs this impressive drum solo armed with two delicious, chicken drumsticks.

Andy Morley, UberEats, director of marketing ANZ, explains; “We’re pumped to have KFC available on UberEats and we’re thrilled to be partnering with an artist of G Flip’s character and quality. They’re not just a sublime musical talent but also a genuine fan of UberEats. We’ve been hoping to link up with them for some time – this was the perfect way to do it.”

Sarah Parris, creative director, Special Australia, says: “Announcing KFC is finally on UberEats is a simple message that just needed a bold execution to bring the two brand’s personalities together. Playing the drums with KFC Drumsticks seemed to offer the perfect amount of unconventional charm, energy and drama.”

Excitingly, the campaign also includes the opportunity for users to compete in a ‘chicken thumbroll’ where people can win prizes including UberEats codes, signed G Flip merch and limited edition chicken-shaped drumsticks. The film and OOH are brought to fruition by Special, working closely with Ogilvy – KFC’s creative agency.

Sally Spriggs, KFC Australia’s chief marketing officer, spoke about the campaign. “KFC has been a big supporter of Aussie music for some time now, so being able to partner with the amazing G Flip for the next phase of our UberEats launch is something we’re excited for.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, OLV, BVOD, OOH, social, CRM and PR in the next coming days.