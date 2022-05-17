Crikey: Paris Hilton joins the Irwins in Uber Eats spot

Paris Hilton is the newest employee at the Irwin’s zoo in the latest incarnation of Uber Eats’ popular Tonight, I’ll be Eating campaign.

It’s hard to imagine someone less suited to the Australian fauna as Paris Hilton. Hilton moves her famed chihuahuas into the snake exhibit.

Launched in 2017, the Uber Eats ads have long featured famous and beloved Australians. Last year’s campaign, featuring The Wiggles and new bandmate Simon Cowell as the grumpy Grey Wiggle, was a smash hit. It also channelled the rage of parents from all across the country who surely want nothing more than to end The Wiggles’ wiggling.

This new spot brings together another pair of polar opposites with the outdoorsy Irwins and the “indoorsy” Paris Hilton.

The campaign, developed in partnership with Special Group for the Australian market, also features three other videos which show Paris clashing with her new family. There will also be OOH and social activations.

David Griffiths, head of marketing for Uber Eats ANZ, spoke of the campaign.“In our latest creative ‘Paris Irwin’, we’re again appealing to families by fusing the adored Irwins and star Paris Hilton. If that instantly iconic pairing wasn’t enough we’ve also included some of the world’s most iconic animals to co-star. From crocodiles, to giraffes, to snakes and chihuahuas! It’s a continued focus on social entertainment and a new retail conversion layer. It’s set to be our biggest campaign launch to date.”

Social entertainment in advertising

Uber Eats’ focus on “social entertainment” is a reminder to view advertising as more than just marketing. It should be viewed as part of the brand’s product offering. This serves to build a brand ethos that draws customers in, rather than just pushing product to them. Advertising that does this is far more effective and memorable, especially amongst Gen Z customers.

According to Sarah Parris, creative director at Special, the campaign isn’t just meant to be funny, but relatable. “This year the ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ brand platform brings together two animal loving entities from polar opposite worlds,” she said. “Throughout the campaign, the difference in their approach to their animals takes us through a rollercoaster of squabbles, heartbreak, good intentions and mishaps. All of which any modern Aussie family can relate to.”

And Hilton herself had a good time. “From the script writing, to the on set experience, it’s been a delight working with Australian creatives on a finished product that I think is totally awesome and that I am really proud of. The Irwins have become my ZFFs – they’re my zoo fam forever.”